Plateau Spa
Photograph: Courtesy Plateau Spa

Where to get the best facials in Hong Kong

Do something your skin will love you for

Fontaine Cheng
Written by
Fontaine Cheng
&
Dara Chau
Living in Hong Kong is great. You can dine at an incredibly diverse range of restaurantsexplore streets that are steeped in history and culture, and enjoy the city's stunning skyline, among many other things. But life in Hong Kong can also take its toll, especially on your skin – what with sun damage, mask-wearing, constant air conditioning, and other stress factors that this beautiful city of ours presents. Thankfully, there is a way to counter this, and that is to indulge in a soothing facial to bring some life back into your skin. For those that aren't sure where to start, well that's what we're here for. So, keep reading for some of Hong Kong's best facials to try.

RECOMMENDED: Looking for other ways to relax in Hong Kong? Check out the best spas in Hong Kong, or try out these ways to bring wellness back home.

Aesop
Photograph: Courtesy Aesop

Aesop

  • Shopping
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Available at both Harbour City and Gough Street locations, the Aesop facial treatment is a bespoke experience that is catered to your skin condition and priorities. Before your treatment, the therapist performs a consultation to understand your concerns and goals, and while analysing your skin, customises a formulation that will work best for your skin type. Aesop offers 60 and 75-minute facials, though it’s best if you give yourself some time after the treatment so you can make the most of the tailored consultation which lets you know how best to take care of your skin from then onwards. Facials at the Harbour City location are held on the 14th floor of the office tower, so you are taken away from the hubbub of the mall. Expect to be whisked away to a terracotta-toned sanctuary with Aesop scents in the air. You’ll also get a scalp, neck, and arm massage which all combine to ensure you leave looking relaxed and fresh-faced.

Read more
Beyorg x A.O.R
Photograph: Courtesy Beyorg x A.O.R

Beyorg x A.O.R

  • Shopping
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Natural organic skincare brand Beyorg recently opened up shop in K11 Musea in collaboration with Australian brand A.O.R to offer beauty and skincare products, along with a private room for treatments. The shop stocks A.O.R exclusives and organic beauty brands under Beyorg, as well as treatments such as their intensive moisturising facial, which uses two massage techniques designed to leave you with brighter, more nourished and radiant looking skin.

The therapist also use jade rollers to release tension, improve blood circulation, and stimulate collagen production, all the while helping with lymphatic drainage. Thereafter, A.O.R’s signature butterfly technique, in which facial pressure points are massaged to flush out toxins and direct oxygen and nutrients to skin cells, is used in combination with A.O.R products, including a vitamin-rich cream mask and intensive moisturising sheet mask. You also get a relaxing massage that covers the head, neck, shoulders, hands, arms, and feet too. For those looking to try this for the first time, you can get 30 percent off. 

Read more
Glow Spa Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Glow Spa

Glow Spa Hong Kong

  • Health and beauty
  • Hair salons
  • Central

A popular place for premium facials, Glow Spa offers glamourous treatments which combine traditional massage techniques with innovative science for the best results. One of their signature facials is the Environ series, using technologically advanced methods to deliver real, lasting effects to the skin. The Essential Comfort Calm facial using revolutionary electro-sonic technology is gentle enough for sensitive and irritated skin, yet powerful enough to permeate product deep into the skin, leaving skin looking healthy and radiant. If you have specific areas you’d like to focus on, the targeted treatments are a great way to counter frown lines, tired eyes and more. 

Read more
Indulgence
Photograph: Courtesy Indulgence

Indulgence

  • Health and beauty
  • Central

A sanctuary within the bustling district of Central is salon and spa, Indulgence. Tucked behind the hairdressing chairs is a hidden gem where you can find everything you need to unwind and emerge bright and beautiful. Of the many facials on offer, the regenerating facial is a killer. Suitable for all skin types and conditions, this facial is the pick-me-up your skin needs using Skinceuticals products – a deep cleansing removes all the impurities and pollution, and a superbly nourishing treatment will breathe new life into fatigued and dull skin, pumping it full of hydration and antioxidants to reveal a radiant glow. 

Read more
Plateau Spa
Photograph: Courtesy Plateau Spa

Plateau Spa

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Wan Chai

This secluded spa on the 11th floor of the Grand Hyatt is the tranquil escape that you, your body, mind and soul need. But in case you didn’t know, it’s also what your face and skin are screaming out for. The Plateau spa has a selection of signature facials that brighten, calm, and hydrate, with one of them being the skin-refining facial that uses Hungarian beauty brand Omorovicza. The treatment makes use of mineral-rich moor mud, which has plenty of magnesium and calcium to thoroughly cleanse and detoxify skin, while rosemary and pineapple extract calm and refine lacklustre and dull skin. The result is cleaner, smoother, and a brighter looking complexion that even your mask can’t hide.

Read more
Book online
Skin Laundry
Photograph: Courtesy Skin Laundry

Skin Laundry

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Causeway Bay

Skin Laundry is tailored for the busy Hong Kong lifestyle. Here, all you need is 15 minutes to enjoy a treatment that leaves your skin feeling clean and toned. The treatment uses medical-grade lasers to rejuvenate skin cells, boost collagen production, and improve clarity for transformative results, especially if you go more than once. The treatment is said to help reduce redness, acne, unevenness and hyper-pigmentation. Now, who doesn't want a bit of that?

Read more
Book online
Wellness at The Murray
Photograph: Courtesy Wellness at The Murray

Wellness at The Murray

  • Health and beauty
  • Central

Using top of the line products by German aesthetics doctor Dr Barbara Sturm, the facials at Wellness at The Murray are some of the city’s best. The anti-inflammatory philosophy and non-surgical anti-ageing skin treatments always deliver glowing results. That being said, Wellness at The Murray’s Instant Glow Facial and Brightening Facial does just that. The powerful products paired with facial massage techniques penetrate the different layers of the skin and it is therapeutic and results-focused. With better blood circulation, amped up collagen and a big hit of hydration, your skin will show off a natural, dewy glow. 

Read more
Fore more health and wellness ideas, check out the below!

