Where to get the best facials in Hong Kong

Available at both Harbour City and Gough Street locations, the Aesop facial treatment is a bespoke experience that is catered to your skin condition and priorities. Before your treatment, the therapist performs a consultation to understand your concerns and goals, and while analysing your skin, customises a formulation that will work best for your skin type. Aesop offers 60 and 75-minute facials, though it’s best if you give yourself some time after the treatment so you can make the most of the tailored consultation which lets you know how best to take care of your skin from then onwards. Facials at the Harbour City location are held on the 14th floor of the office tower, so you are taken away from the hubbub of the mall. Expect to be whisked away to a terracotta-toned sanctuary with Aesop scents in the air. You’ll also get a scalp, neck, and arm massage which all combine to ensure you leave looking relaxed and fresh-faced.
Living in Hong Kong is great. You can dine at an incredibly diverse range of restaurants, explore streets that are steeped in history and culture, and enjoy the city's stunning skyline, among many other things. But life in Hong Kong can also take its toll, especially on your skin – what with sun damage, mask-wearing, constant air conditioning, and other stress factors that this beautiful city of ours presents. Thankfully, there is a way to counter this, and that is to indulge in a soothing facial to bring some life back into your skin. For those that aren't sure where to start, well that's what we're here for. So, keep reading for some of Hong Kong's best facials to try.
