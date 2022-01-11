Vivienne Tam x M+ museum

Homegrown international fashion designer Vivienne Tam has partnered up with M+ museum this CNY for two special Year of the Tiger collections. Available exclusively at the M+ Shop, the Pop Pop Tiger collection includes T-shirts, knitted bags, and foldable nylon bags, along with red packets and pouch – all of which feature a stylish Pop Pop Tiger motif designed by Tam. Meanwhile, the Tiger Together collection takes on an eye-popping checkerboard print filled with laughing tigers in pop colours and playful expressions. The collection includes printed stretch netting tops, a qipao, silky cotton-padded jacket with a modern twist, T-shirt, scarves, posters and postcards.

Price: From $395 upwards

Where to buy: shop.mplus.org.hk