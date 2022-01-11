Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Lush
Photograph: Courtesy Lush

Limited edition items and collections for Chinese New Year

Celebrate the Year of the Tiger with these CNY exclusives

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Advertising

A huge part of Chinese New Year is about doing away with the old and starting afresh with all things new. And by that, we mean fresh haircuts, additional plants or decor for the home, the latest gadgets and brand new clothes. So, to help you be well on your way to a prosperous year ahead, we’ve gathered some of the coolest limited edition items and collections to get your hands on for the Year of the Tiger. They’ll make a great gift for friends and family too!

RECOMMENDED: Best Cantonese restaurants in Hong Kong

Limited edition CNY products

Vivienne Tam x M+ museum
Photograph: Courtesy M+

Vivienne Tam x M+ museum

Homegrown international fashion designer Vivienne Tam has partnered up with M+ museum this CNY for two special Year of the Tiger collections. Available exclusively at the M+ Shop, the Pop Pop Tiger collection includes T-shirts, knitted bags, and foldable nylon bags, along with red packets and pouch – all of which feature a stylish Pop Pop Tiger motif designed by Tam. Meanwhile, the Tiger Together collection takes on an eye-popping checkerboard print filled with laughing tigers in pop colours and playful expressions. The collection includes printed stretch netting tops, a qipao, silky cotton-padded jacket with a modern twist, T-shirt, scarves, posters and postcards.

Price: From $395 upwards
Where to buy: shop.mplus.org.hk

Lush
Photograph: Courtesy Lush

Lush

Lush has released a brand new Lucky Tiger Bath Bomb to help you usher in a shimmering new year. Dusted in gold, the bath bomb is infused with brightly scented patchouli and Brazilian orange. If you’re looking for something to wrap it up as a gift, check out Lush’s Lunar New Year Knot Wrap made from 100 percent organic cotton by Indian social enterprise Re-Wrap. The two limited edition products are now available in Lush Hong Kong stores and the online shop.

Price: $90 (bath bomb); $110 (knot wrap)
Where to buy: shop.mplus.org.hk/en/vivienne-tam

Advertising
Onitsuka Tiger
Photograph: Courtesy Onitsuka Tiger

Onitsuka Tiger

This CNY, Onitsuka Tiger has collaborated with Japanese illustrator, designer, and model maker Yasushi Nirasaw for a special graphic tee collection as part of the ‘Year of Onitsuka Tiger’ project, in which the brand invites various artists to create a series of products with a tiger motif. Featuring two creatures in blue and red called the Onitsuka Tiger Man – an exclusive artwork by Nirasaw inspired by the brand’s signature stripes – the graphic tees are now available in selected stores and e-commerce sites.

Price: $750 (half sleeve); $890 (long sleeve)
Where to buy: onitsukatiger.com/hk/en-hk

Starbucks
Photograph: Courtesy Starbucks Hong Kong

Starbucks

Every Chinese New Year, Starbucks celebrates the festival with a charming collection of merchandise inspired by the Chinese zodiac animal of the year. This year, Starbucks’ Year of the Tiger collection has more than 20 items, including tumblers, mugs, bottles and other drinkware in striking yellows, navy blues and oranges. Some of the items are already sold out so be sure to check them out at your nearest Starbucks branch or the online store!

Price: From $120 upwards
Where to buy: onlinestore.starbucks.com.hk

Advertising
Moschino
Photograph: Courtesy Moschino

Moschino

Here to celebrate the Year of the Tiger with a real icon, Moschino's creative director Jeremy Scott has put together a special capsule collection featuring frosted cereal flakes hero, Tony the Tiger. From ready-to-wear pieces such as oversized tees, hoodies and sweatshirts to bold accessories like the cereal box clutch, you'll be the sharpest-looking tiger this CNY. 

Price: From $1,900 upwards
Where to buy: hk.moschino.com

Palm Angels
Photograph: Courtesy Palm Angels

Palm Angels

California-inspired label Palm Angels has reimagined a series of their iconic items with an updated red colour palette as well as brand new graphics – based on the brand’s iconic palm trees – to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The capsule collection consists of a track jacket and pants, souvenir jacket, sweatshirt, and short sleeve tee as well as accessories. For something extra festive, check out the brand's new red leather heeled sandals which have gold palm trees as heels!

Price: From $4,000 upwards
Where to buy: palmangels.com/en-hk

Recommended

    More on Chinese New Year

      You may also like
        Advertising

        An email you'll actually love

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.