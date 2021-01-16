Hong Kong’s oldest buildings and structures

Our city has a wonderfully rich history. From its humble origins as a fishing village through 150 years of British colonial rule, many remnants of the past – both Chinese and western – remain and can be found scattered throughout the city. And since there is a renewed interest in preserving old structures in the city, let us take you to a trip down memory lane as we visit some of the oldest surviving buildings and structures in Hong Kong.

RECOMMENDED: Let’s not forget Hong Kong’s oldest restaurants that have kept pace with changing food trends. And also, pay homage to some beautiful architecture that sadly didn’t make it to the present day.