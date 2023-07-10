Hong Kong
Tsz Shan Monastery
Photograph: Shutterstock

9 Hidden peaceful places in Hong Kong

Escape the city's hectic pace at these locations

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Finding a bit of peace and quiet in Hong Kong is no easy feat. We're surrounded by towering skyscrapers, shopping malls are forever packed with people and don't even get us started on the traffic. So, if you're in need of a break from the city's chaos, these peaceful places hidden in different parts of town ought to give you the refuge you need.

Hidden peaceful places in Hong Kong

Ngau Shi Wu
Photograph: Facebook/小牛牛快樂行山郊遊相集by Chan Keung

1. Ngau Shi Wu

  Things to do
  • Tai Po

Nestled in northeast New Territories is Ngau Shi Wu, which directly translates to 'cow turd lake' in English – but thankfully, its name is the only thing that's unpleasant. Aside from the calm waters of Ngau Shi Wu Wan and the uninterrupted view of its surrounding greenery, there's also an abandoned village to explore. Rumour has it that the village became haunted, which caused its people to abandon it. Whether that's true or not, we can't confirm, but it is definitely a fascinating area to explore. 

Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden
Photograph: Courtesy Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden

2. Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden

  Things to do
  • Tai Po

Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden spreads over 148 hectares of land on the northern slopes of Tai Mo Shan, Hong Kong’s highest mountain. The farm was originally established to aid poor farmers in the New Territories but has since evolved into a nature conservation centre. Mosey around the themed gardens and vegetable terraces, or take on its scenic walking trails. There's also a wildlife sanctuary, where you’ll get to see rescued wild animals like hawks, owls, deer, and even leopard cats.

Nam Sang Wai Wetlands
Photograph: Shutterstock

4. Nam Sang Wai Wetlands

  Attractions
  • Wildlife centres
  • Yuen Long

Located between the Shan Pui and Kam Tin rivers, the Nam Sang Wai wetlands are home to countless flora and fauna. A green dream, the area is the perfect place for anyone looking to reconnect with nature. There are corridors of eucalyptus trees, spots to watch migrating birds, fields of reeds, otters in the ponds, and much more. Bring along homemade food and enjoy a rustic picnic. In recent years, there have been bids for property development in the area, so take the chance to see the picturesque views before the developers come knocking again. 

Sam Mun Tsai New Village
Photograph: Shutterstock

5. Sam Mun Tsai New Village

  Things to do
  • Tai Po

A little way off from Tai Po town centre is a quiet fishing village where folks still practise fishing as a livelihood. Facing the Shuen Wan Typhoon Shelter, this quaint village and its humble huts will gently remind you of old Hong Kong. If you want to know more about the life of villagers and fishermen in the area, pay a visit to the Fishermen's Culture Gallery.

Tsz Shan Monastery
Photograph: Cara Hung

6. Tsz Shan Monastery

  Things to do
  • Tai Po

Tsz Shan Monastery is home to the world’s biggest bronze-cast Guan Yin statue. Sitting 76m tall, the statue is twice the size of Lantau Island’s Big Buddha. The monastery is also home to traditional temple structures reminiscent of the Tang Dynasty, giving the whole site a sense of serenity where visitors can experience a moment of calm. If you're planning on visiting Tsz Shan Monastery, see our guide on things to see and do, how to make reservations, dos and don'ts, and more.

Tai Po Kau Nature Reserve
Photograph: Shutterstock

7. Tai Po Kau Nature Reserve

  Attractions
  • Tai Po

Hong Kong is more than just an urban jungle, there’s also a real-life jungle. Okay, so it’s more like a forest, but this 460-hectare nature reserve is one of the city’s most extensive woodland areas and is home to more than 100 species of vegetation and fauna. You can go on nature walks through the reserve ranging from 3km to 10km in length and get lost between the lush trees, streams, and blissful silence.

Western Monastery
Photograph: Shutterstock

8. Western Monastery

  Attractions
  • Tsuen Wan

Situated in Tsuen Wan’s Lo Wai village, Western Monastery, also known as Yuen Yuen Institute, is a Buddhist institution with more than 40 years of history. The monastery is designed to replicate the grandeur of a Chinese palace with traditional yellow tiled roofs and flying eaves. Shrouded between the surrounding mountains, you can truly experience some quiet and tranquillity the moment you step into the monastery. The occasional passing monk chanting mantras also adds to the atmosphere. 

Jao Tsung-I Academy
Photograph: Jenny Leung

9. Jao Tsung-I Academy

  Sport and fitness
  • Cheung Sha Wan

Nestled amongst the leafy hillside of Lai Chi Kok, the Jao Tsung-I Academy is a cultural and heritage complex built in honour of professor Jao Tsung-I, a renowned scholar of Chinese culture. The academy was one of the first revitalisation projects that the government took on, turning what was formerly a customs station in the late 19th century, an accommodation for Chinese labourers in the early 20th century, and eventually a psychiatric rehabilitation centre, into the museum and heritage lodge it is today. 

