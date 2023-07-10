9 Hidden peaceful places in Hong Kong

Nestled in northeast New Territories is Ngau Shi Wu, which directly translates to 'cow turd lake' in English – but thankfully, its name is the only thing that's unpleasant. Aside from the calm waters of Ngau Shi Wu Wan and the uninterrupted view of its surrounding greenery, there's also an abandoned village to explore. Rumour has it that the village became haunted, which caused its people to abandon it. Whether that's true or not, we can't confirm, but it is definitely a fascinating area to explore.
Finding a bit of peace and quiet in Hong Kong is no easy feat. We're surrounded by towering skyscrapers, shopping malls are forever packed with people and don't even get us started on the traffic. So, if you're in need of a break from the city's chaos, these peaceful places hidden in different parts of town ought to give you the refuge you need.
