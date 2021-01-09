Hidden gardens and green spaces in Hong Kong
Escape the urban jungle and go for a breather at these green spots
In view of the latest developments of the outbreak, some leisure and cultural venues in Hong Kong have been temporarily closed to prevent large gatherings. Thankfully, parks, which are considered 'passive' areas, along with lawns, benches, and outdoor jogging tracks remain open, and there are plenty of urban verdant spaces in the city to enjoy while you continue to socially distance. From extensive lawns by the water to hidden gardens tucked away in commercial districts, keep reading to discover these green spaces and where to get away for a breath of fresh air.
RECOMMENDED: Need a breather but also looking for a bite to eat? Do both and head to Hong Kong's best restaurants with hidden terraces.
The best urban green spaces in Hong Kong
Lee Tung Avenue Rooftop Garden
With many enjoying Lee Tung Avenue for shopping and dining purposes, the thought of a hidden area of green garden bliss doesn't really cross the mind. However, for those of us looking for a temporary respite from the city, you'll be pleased to know that a hidden rooftop garden sits just above on the podium of level five. The entrance is right next to the Vivienne Tam store, where there is a lift to take you up. The garden is fairly spacious, quiet and quaint, but lovely all the same. Plus pets are allowed up too!
Victoria Peak Garden
Just a 10 minute walk away from the Peak tram station is a little slice of greenery that stays pretty secluded most days, apart from the odd wedding shoot here. It was once the Mountain Lodge, a summer residence for the Governor of Hong Kong during the colonial era. The lodge has since been demolished, but the Victorian features such as sundials and wrought iron remain. Though it is relatively small compared to the other venues on this list, it is still more than spacious enough. Unwind under the sun, and perhaps take your outing a bit further with a short hike to the summit which can be incredibly rewarding considering the ease of the journey.
Ching Chung Koon
A serene oasis located in Tuen Mun, this Taoist temple is surrounded by bonsai trees, an intricate rock garden, pagodas, pavilions, as well as fish ponds, making it one of the most peaceful spots in town. The temple houses many of its former community members' remains, but one of the highlight features of Ching Chung Koon is the lanterns gifted by Beijing’s Forbidden City. Don’t miss the popular annual bonsai festival, which is usually held during April or May, to view spectacular and artistically shaped trees.
Sha Tin Park
While Sha Tin Park isn't exactly hidden, its massive eight-hectare space means that you'll always be able to find a spot away from the crowds. There are more than 400 species of native and exotic plants, creating a tropical oasis for those looking to find some peace from the modern world. You can take a gentle stroll along Shing Mun River, but it can get quite busy during the weekends. For somewhere tranquil, head to the North Gate or Western Hills inside the park where you'll be greeted by beautiful ponds, traditional Chinese-style garden pavilions, a mini waterfall, and plenty of greenery.
Penfold Park
Located inside the Sha Tin Racecourse and managed by the Hong Kong Jockey Club, this beautiful green park is open to the public on non-race days. Penfold Park covers more than 20 acres and features luscious green lawns and man-made lakes that have become home to many of our city’s wild migratory waterbirds such as egrets. Your pets can freely roam around, paddle around the lakes and race other dogs in the area – you know, like the horses.
Nature Discovery Park
Spanning 2,000 sq ft, the Nature Discovery Park is a hidden green haven perched on the 8th floor of the brand new cultural retail shopping centre K11 Musea. Home to a rare and tropical range of biodiversity, as well as an aquarium, the park even has guided tours that allow visitors to immerse themselves in art and nature. Giving everyone a chance to experience nature first hand in workshops such as Urban Farming Experience, ‘Farm-to-Face’ beauty product making, mindful meditation, and a certificate course in German floral design, the natural discovery park makes for a perfect green getaway for all city dwellers.
Kowloon Walled City Park
Once the most densely populated place in Hong Kong, the Kowloon Walled City was a labyrinth of illegally-constructed buildings and a breeding ground for various criminal activities. Hence its nickname, the 'City of Darkness'. The city was eventually torn down in the 1900s and reopened as a Jiangnan garden-style park boasting impressive water features and traditional gardens, with remnants of its dark and exciting history preserved inside the park.
Taikoo Park
Just a stone’s throw away from the Instagram-famous Monster Building is this serene little park. The public park spans 185,000 sq ft and is dotted with sculptures, benches and water features, a haven to escape Quarry Bay’s busy main streets. Whether you’re looking for a quiet spot during your lunch break or a cure for office cabin fever, Taikoo Park is your answer.
Jao Tsung-I Academy
Nestled amongst the leafy hillside of Lai Chi Kok, the Jao Tsung-I Academy is a tranquil historic compound built in honour of professor Jao Tsung-I, a renowned scholar of Chinese culture. The academy was one of the first revitalisation projects that the government took on, turning what was formerly a customs station in the late 19th century, an accommodation for Chinese labourers in early 20th century, and eventually a psychiatric rehabilitation centre, into the museum and heritage lodge it is today.
Kai Tak Runway Park
Since ceasing operations in 1998 as the Hong Kong International Airport, the former Kai Tak site has been repurposed as a terminal for luxury cruise ships. As part of the transformation, a considerable section of the old runway has been turned into a sprawling lawn with unbeatable views of Victoria Harbour. The park is relatively quiet, but if you’re looking for a hidden oasis, head up to the flat roof of the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal to find a 23,000 sq m lawn and viewing platform.
Prefer to burn some calories while you’re out?
10 best places to visit for fresh air in Hong Kong
Journey to these green spaces for a breath of fresh air
Hikes that take less than an hour in Hong Kong
Enjoy the nature and take it easy