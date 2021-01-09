Hidden gardens and green spaces in Hong Kong

In view of the latest developments of the outbreak, some leisure and cultural venues in Hong Kong have been temporarily closed to prevent large gatherings. Thankfully, parks, which are considered 'passive' areas, along with lawns, benches, and outdoor jogging tracks remain open, and there are plenty of urban verdant spaces in the city to enjoy while you continue to socially distance. From extensive lawns by the water to hidden gardens tucked away in commercial districts, keep reading to discover these green spaces and where to get away for a breath of fresh air.

RECOMMENDED: Need a breather but also looking for a bite to eat? Do both and head to Hong Kong's best restaurants with hidden terraces.