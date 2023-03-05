International Women's Day 2023 events in Hong Kong

Eaton HK is serving up an array of entertaining programmes to celebrate women from all walks of life. On March 8, women-led menstrual health brand Luüna Naturals will kick things off with a fun-filled trivia night, the Bloody Good Quiz. Grab your friends to make a team of four, ace the trivia questions, and get the chance to win cocktail vouchers from Terrible Baby. On the following night, Campari ambassador and award-winning mixologist Delphine Kong will host a cocktail masterclass ($238/person) from 5pm to 6.30pm,; by 7pm to 10pm, bartenders Kaylie Leung and Asta Chan will be behind the stick to sling some of their signature concoctions.
Other activities at Eaton HK include a talk from ballet choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa on March 9, short film screenings in partnership with Nowness Asia on March 10, as well as a series of DJ workshops, industry talks, and an afterparty hosted by music collective Feed the Dragon and all-female crew Mean Gurls Club on March 11. Find all the complete list of Eaton HK’s events on Eventbrite.
International Women’s Day falls on March 8 annually, and is part of Women’s History Month. The globally recognised celebration is dedicated to recognising women’s achievements, as well as raising awareness for equality. Several brands and organisations will hold events and deals as part of their celebrations for women around the world, and the same can be said for Hong Kong. So, get your favourite girl pals and make sure to catch the best events and deals for IWD taking place in the city throughout March.
