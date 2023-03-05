Hong Kong
Timeout

jade lau bartending
Photograph: Courtesy Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong

International Women's Day 2023 events in Hong Kong

Celebrate this special day at these fun happenings around town

Cherry Chan
Cherry Chan
International Women’s Day falls on March 8 annually, and is part of Women’s History Month. The globally recognised celebration is dedicated to recognising women’s achievements, as well as raising awareness for equality. Several brands and organisations will hold events and deals as part of their celebrations for women around the world, and the same can be said for Hong Kong. So, get your favourite girl pals and make sure to catch the best events and deals for IWD taking place in the city throughout March.

Check out our list of the best things to see and do in Hong Kong this March.

Best events to celebrate International Women's Day

Women's History Month 2023 at Eaton HK
Photograph: Courtesy Eaton HK

Women's History Month 2023 at Eaton HK

  • Things to do
  • Jordan

Eaton HK is serving up an array of entertaining programmes to celebrate women from all walks of life. On March 8, women-led menstrual health brand Luüna Naturals will kick things off with a fun-filled trivia night, the Bloody Good Quiz. Grab your friends to make a team of four, ace the trivia questions, and get the chance to win cocktail vouchers from Terrible Baby. On the following night, Campari ambassador and award-winning mixologist Delphine Kong will host a cocktail masterclass ($238/person) from 5pm to 6.30pm,; by 7pm to 10pm, bartenders Kaylie Leung and Asta Chan will be behind the stick to sling some of their signature concoctions.

Other activities at Eaton HK include a talk from ballet choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa on March 9, short film screenings in partnership with Nowness Asia on March 10, as well as a series of DJ workshops, industry talks, and an afterparty hosted by music collective Feed the Dragon and all-female crew Mean Gurls Club on March 11. Find all the complete list of Eaton HK’s events on Eventbrite.

TedXTinHauWomen's breakfast meeting for International Women's Day
Photograph: Shutterstock

TedXTinHauWomen's breakfast meeting for International Women's Day

  • Things to do
  • Central

As Hong Kong’s dedicated TedX event for women, TedXTinHauWomen will hold a meeting with complimentary breakfast on March 8 from 8am to 9.30am at The Executive Centre to honour the female-focused holiday. During the event, TedXTinHauWomen’s co-chairs Daniella Lopez and Victoria Gilbert will discuss innovation and technology for gender equality together with guest speakers – Zaf Chow, director of digital strategy and partnerships at Animoca and Mashiat Lamisa, a product and design engineer. In the spirit of digital equality, the female-led organisation will also be collecting old phones, laptops, and tablet devices to be repaired and donated to the local charity Refugee Union.

Sign up for the free event here.

Tipsy Tea pop-up at Quinary
Photograph: Courtesy Quinary & Plantation by teakha

Tipsy Tea pop-up at Quinary

  • Bars and pubs
  • Soho

For more boozy celebrations, Quinary, helmed by mixologist Antonio Lai, is collaborating with two local women-led companies featuring Plantation by teakha’s founder Nana Chan and Two Moons Distillery’s co-founder Dimple Yuen on a special tea-cocktail menu for IWD. Enjoy tea-inspired cocktails alongside a cup of hot tea in the traditional Chinese style. Highlights include Red Bergamot ($140) – an elevated Earl Grey mixed with Two Moons Gin and soda, topped with tea ‘air’ – and the floral Love You to the Moon & Back ($160) – Yunnan Moonlight White tea dried under the moonlight paired with Two Moons Five Flowers Gin. The ‘Tipsy Tea’ pop-up will take place at Quinary on Wednesday, March 8, and run from 6pm to 9pm. Groups of four or above can make reservations over on the cocktail bar’s website.

Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong X Women in Work
Photograph: Courtesy Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong

Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong X Women in Work

  • Things to do
  • North Point

From now until March 15, Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong teams up with female-led community Women in Work (WiW) to pay tribute to women’s achievements. During the period, all female guests of the hotel will receive special gifts, such as messages and exclusive souvenirs from female-founded brands, WiW, and Cruise Restaurant & Bar. Head to the hotel’s rooftop restobar on March 8 to find Pernod Ricard’s specialty brand ambassador Jade Lau behind the bar, where she’ll be shaking up drinks inspired by iconic girl-power movies.

If you’d like to stay at Hyatt Centric, the hotel and WiW are hosting a giveaway opportunity on Instagram until March 8, where guests can win a one-night stay for two guests, inclusive of a breakfast buffet at The Farmhouse. Additionally, Hyatt Centric will display artworks from local female artist dodolulu all throughout March in the hotel’s lobby.

Häagen Dazs' deal
Photograph: Courtesy Häagen-Dazs

Häagen Dazs' deal

Celebrate IWD with some sweet treats from American ice cream brand Häagen-Dazs. From now until March 12, treat the special lady in your life to Häagen Dazs’ ice cream products, and enjoy a discount of $38 off of your bill upon purchases over $100.

