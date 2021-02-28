Best things to do in Hong Kong this March
Your ultimate guide to events and happenings throughout this month
March in Hong Kong is typically known to be the most creative month thanks to Hong Kong Arts Month. And though the celebration of art in the city has been postponed to May this year, there are still plenty of things for you to get excited about as March is also the month when we celebrate women’s achievements throughout history. From movie nights under the stars to colourful art exhibitions, fill up your diaries with these exciting events happening in Hong Kong this month.
Hong Kong events highlight
Wild Boar Music Festival
Get ready for some musical antics as the Wild Boar Music Festival brings together some of the best local bands in Hong Kong for an outdoor music gig like never before. Taking place at The Grounds at AIA Vitality Park, the socially distanced show will host an afternoon session from 1pm to 4.30pm ($250 per person; inclusive of one beer) and an evening session from 6pm to 10pm ($300 per person; inclusive of one beer), featuring local bands such as Whizz, Murphy's Law, ShumKing Mansion, Nowhere Boys, along with rap acts TripleSix and Delta T, and many more talented local musicians. Tickets can be purchased in groups of two or four in accordance with government regulations. So gather some friends, rediscover the joy of live music, and make some rocking new memories.
The Wanderlust by Kim Yong-oh
Korean-based artist Kim Yong-oh presents his first solo exhibition in Hong Kong. Featuring bold colours, lines, and exaggerated features, the collection captures the artist's 723-day journey around 69 countries in pursuit of achieving his childhood dream of seeing the world. First setting foot in Russia, then Moscow, from where he continued his trip around Europe. He later went to Africa by way of the Strait of Gibraltar and trekked extensively in Latin America, before finally ending his trip in Thailand. Inspired by the places, characters, and stories he had encountered on his globe-trotting experience, Kim wishes to evoke fond travel memories in viewers during a time now where travelling is near impossible.
Weekend Workshop Gala @PMQ
Weekend Workshop Gala @PMQ presents a series of workshops throughout March for you to learn and get inspired. From upcycling old denim and painting on bamboo-fabric shirts to dyeing your own masterpiece simply with food waste, there's a wide range of special workshops that are not commonly found in Hong Kong. Every weekend, more than 20 creative workshops across different fields are held by a group of creative talents at PMQ. Check them out here and get crafty!
Get Redressed Secondhand Pop-up Shop
Returning for its spring edition, the Get Redressed Secondhand Pop-up Shop offers those on a budget a dazzling array of carefully selected secondhand garments and accessories. During this five-day pop-up, you'll be able to find everything from designer items and vintage garments to high street brands and childrenswear from Retykle – all with jaw-dropping price tags starting as low as $50.
Money raised through the pop-up shop sales will go towards supporting Redress’ year-round educational work to reduce textile waste, minimise environmental footprints, and ultimately promote a circular economy for fashion. Cash and credit cards are accepted, but don’t forget to bring your own bag!
The Unknown Comedy Show
PMQ restaurant Sohofama, known for serving healthy Chinese cuisine, is finally closing its doors this March. To bid farewell, Farmhouse Productions is putting on The Unknown Comedy Show, a dinner and comedy event to make sure that your stomachs will be aching for all the right reasons. Happening on March 5, the farewell event will feature stand-up comedy, food, and wine – what more do you need? The night's comedic line up includes Vivek Mahbubani, Tamby Chan, Garron Chiu, Rose Rage, Tim Chan, Dannie Higginbotham, Bryan Bentley, and Kari Gunnarsson. As for the food, guests can enjoy a three-course dinner ($700 per person) which includes one glass of wine per person or a bottle of wine for groups of four.
The exact date for the eatery's last day of business has yet to be confirmed, so be sure to visit while you can and bag yourself a spot at the event via Whatsapp (9289 0212). You can also stay up to date on their next moves through Facebook and Instagram!
The Art of DC: The Dawn of Superheroes exhibition
Watch out – Batman is coming to town. Making its Asia debut in Hong Kong this month, 'The Art of DC – The Dawn of Super Heroes' will feature a jaw-dropping collection of life-size superhero figures, costumes, movie props, as well as original artworks and comic pages starring all of your favourite heroes and villains from Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Suicide Squad, and Justice League dating as far back as 1938. Click here to find out more about what to expect at the exhibition!
Secret Theatre Projects present Redemption Room
The global immersive theatre project Secret Theatre is back with a fresh new concept – and they're going digital. Presenting the Redemption Room, this year's event will take participants on a thrilling journey where they will get to decide the fate of six disgraced celebrities as they compete and seek redemption for their societal crimes – but not without some thrilling twists thrown into the mix as an evil entity lurks in the dark.
Every night, the audience will get to vote and decide on how far to push the contestants’ fears, judge the proceedings, and one audience member will even be asked to compete with the celebrities! What’s more, you can speak with each of the contestants via email ahead of the show to get to know them a little better and learn about their journey.
The experience will go live across the world over Zoom featuring contestants from Hong Kong, London, Singapore, Mumbai, Sydney and New York. Various screen times for Hong Kong audiences will be available from February 25 to March, so be sure to check the ticketing page for dates and time slots. Tickets cost $155 per person. For the experience, it is highly suggested to turn off your lights, light a candle, and prepare for the unexpected. Should you have paranormal fears please prepare yourselves accordingly, we hear Ouija boards will be involved…
Yim Tin Tsai Arts Festival
The Yim Tin Tsai Arts Festival is a three-year art project that brings together art, religion, culture, heritage, and green elements under the themes of Sky, Earth, and Man for each year. There are numerous public artworks on the island created for the Yim Tin Tsai Arts Festival, one of which is the Sanctuary of Salt, a striking white jagged structure exhibiting the forms, process, and stories of salt crystals. Other art pieces include the Camphor Storge, a wooden bench-like installation depicting Hakka traditions; Nostalgia, a series of glass paintings by local artist Candice Keung, and much more. There are also online activities such as guided tours, workshops, talks, a prayer programme, and other art programmes available for all to join from the comfort of home.
Bulgari Rose Goldea Afternoon Tea
Italian luxury brand Bulgari partnered with The Langham for a special afternoon tea celebrating the new Bulgari fragrance design created by Korean fashion designer Kathleen Kye. The afternoon tea menu ($398 per person) crafted by executive pastry chef Jean-Marc Gaucher features an assortment of sweet and savoury treats inspired by the limited-edition Bulgari Rose Goldea perfume, complemented by a selection of premium loose leaf from Jing teas ($688 for two pax) or paired with the floral cocktail Enchanted Rose ($120 per serving) served in an elegant perfume bottle. You can also upgrade your afternoon tea experience with two glasses of Taittinger Champagne ($588 for a single order, $888 for two pax).
Until March 31, the set menu is available at Palm Court on Mondays to Fridays from 3pm to 5.30pm; holidays or Saturdays to Sundays from 2.15pm to 4.15pm, and 4:30 to 6:30 pm. Guests will receive one complimentary miniature bottle of Bulgari Rose Goldea while supplies last.
Bling Dynasty by Ernest Chang
One of our favourite Hong Kong-based artists Ernest Chang is back with a brand new show! Titled Bling Dynasty, the exhibition features a series of new artworks created using techniques inspired by Western and Chinese art and handicraft traditions, including silkscreen prints on plexiglass, resin and bronze sculptures, as well as traditional embroidery and calligraphy. Drawing visual references from beloved animation and gaming titles such as South Park, Family Guy, and Rick and Morty – along with iconic logos from luxury fashion houses – Ernest fuses his characteristic pop art style into recognisable iconography from Tang and Han Dynasty paintings.
Making a powerful visual impact with seemingly contradictive aesthetics, this collection of East-meets-West artworks gives a tongue-in-cheek commentary on the dominating influence of Chinese consumer power on the global marketplace. In addition, a new series of screenprints on plexiglass is also on show, where minuscule dots are printed in layers with colourful compositions underneath, creating a parallax effect that invites viewers to step into the artist's shoes as a colour-blind artist.
Life is hard. Why do we make it so easy?
Inspired by the famous 2011 TED talk Life is easy. Why do we make it so hard? by Jon Jandai – which has garnered over 10 million views on YouTube – Beijing-born artist Zheng Bo has transformed Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden (KFBG) into the most surreal art space in town. The exhibition, which features botanical slogan installations grown using a selection of local orchids, conveys the artist’s trepidation about how human beings make life easy at the expense of other species. With the installation displayed in mid-air, Zheng invites people to reflect about the current climate and ecological crisis and encourage the viewers to live in harmony with nature.
Aside from the hanging botanical installations, which will be exhibited at Walter Kerr Gardens of KFBG, Zheng’s botanical sketch collection, coverage of the exhibition's creative processes, and information about orchid conservation will also be on display at the Art House of KFBG.
Butterflies of Hope．Blessing Lanterns
Butterflies of Hope．Blessing Lanterns is an illuminating AI interactive art display created by 2019 Martell Artist of the Year, Victor Wong, featuring a 7-meter giant stained glass butterfly, over 350 LED butterflies, along with traditional Chinese red lanterns that cover over the entire Lee Tung Avenue.
During the daytime, the butterflies will reflect and refract natural daylight onto the ground, painting the avenue in different butterfly shapes and colours. At nights (now until March 31; 6pm to 9.30pm) , the AI-controlled butterflies will dazzle along with music, transforming the avenues into an urban village of Lunar New Year joys.
The Grounds at AIA Vitality Park
Developed specifically with social distancing in mind, The Grounds returns with an entertainment programme from now until Easter. Tickets and a schedule of events will be released today at noon. The Grounds will also be rescheduling all events sold before Christmas from Feb 24 onwards.
A variety of entertainment every day and night will include classic seasonal movies, live sports events such as the upcoming Rugby matches, children’s entertainment and wellness activities. Food and beverage can be ordered and delivered directly to your private pod – where you can relax on deck chairs and enjoy yourself with Hong Kong’s iconic Skyline as your backdrop. With lots of surprises in store, the upcoming entertainment program gets released a week in advance, every week. Keep up to date by checking The Grounds website, or follow them on their official Facebook and Instagram accounts.