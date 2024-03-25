Time Out says

K11 Musea’s Gold Ball has transformed into Perrier-Jouët’s House of Wonder for Arts Month. Collaborating with Mexican artist-designer Fernando Laposse, the Champagne house has created a dreamlike installation space inspired by the pollination of flowers, with floral arrangements by local floral artisan Kirk Cheng and limited edition Belle Epoque Blanc de Blancs gift set from luxury accessory brand Novel Fineries. In addition to the House of Wonder pop-up installation, Perrier-Jouët is offering champagne pairing menus at several venues across Hong Kong throughout March. Customers can savour the brand’s exclusive afternoon tea sets at Artisan Lounge, Épure, Aki Hotel, and W Hotel; or visit venues like Tuber Umberto Bombana, Kilo Steakhouse, Nicholini’s, Henry, as well as Red Room to enjoy Perrier-Jouët’s Champagne by the glass or bottle.