Rémy Martin’s Cognac Express pop-up at Elements

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Elements mall, West Kowloon
Catch this exclusive pop up until February 19

From now until February 19, heritage Cognac brand Rémy Martin is holding an exclusive Rémy Martin Cognac Express pop-up at Elements in Tsim Sha Tsui. The Cognac brand’s pop-up space takes form in a lavishly decorated train carriage, in which guests can scan a QR code to redeem an e-boarding pass that allows them to hop aboard and learn about Rémy Martin’s 300-year old Cognac blending and ageing legacy. 

Additionally, guests can also admire a display of Rémy Martin’s Club, VSOP, and XO Cognac bottles in their limited edition Chinese New Year packaging. What’s more, the Cognac Express also provides an interactive tasting area for guests to sip on the brand’s fine Cognacs, while learning about the differences of each variety from Rémy Martin’s brand ambassadors.

During the event period, Rémy Martin has partnered with renowned bars Penicillin and Lockdown to create two Rémy Martin VSOP based cocktails – Working to Restore and Express Highball – for customers to savour. The Rémy Martin pop-up will also provide masterclass sessions, in which spirit experts will share their knowledge about Cognac production and appreciation.

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan

Details

Address:
Elements mall
1 Austin Road West
West Kowloon
Hong Kong
Contact:
Dates and times

