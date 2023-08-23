Penicillin to open a new venue this September

Bar veterans, and real-life partners, Agung and Laura Prabowo, the legendary minds between Penicillin and Dead&, are set to open their latest concept, Lockdown, located right in Central. This husband and wife duo have been recognised as pioneers in the bar industry with their bar concepts, most notably with Penicillin recently ranking #26 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023.



If the quirky name of their upcoming opening wasn’t enough of a giveaway, Lockdown aims to present the best of Hong Kong’s cocktail culture while paying homage to the lockdown period Hong Kong underwent during the height of the pandemic. Lockdown will offer cocktails using the latest technology and trends in the mixology world to reinterpret classic cocktails in their own unique way.

The bar’s location will be situated across Penicillin. And unlike other speakeasy-style bars in the city, where the venue is hidden beside a secret door or an unassuming phone booth, the entrance to Lockdown will be discreetly located next to a display ‘toilet’. The bar will intimately house up to 30 guests and presents a Prohibition era-inspired interior with modern Asian touches, as well as an interesting rotating bar station designed by Agung. The cocktail menu at Lockdown will feature 25 creations divided into three categories – Experimental, Vintage, and Remastered Classics – each priced at $100 only. When it comes to Lockdown’s food menu, guests will be able to enjoy a variety of sharing plates that draw inspiration from indigenous Asian cuisines priced between $150-$200 per dish.



Find Lockdown at G/F, 27 Hollywood Road, Central, when they open in early September. Follow Lockdown on Instagram and watch this space to find more updates about Lockdown’s opening.



