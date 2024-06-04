Nestled along Hong Kong's northern coast, Sha Tau Kok is a little border town that shares a boundary with Shenzhen's Yantian District. For decades, it has been a part of the Frontier Closed Area, meaning access was tightly controlled and off-limits to non-residents. But now, its veil of mystery is slowly lifting, and folks with the proper permits can venture out to explore this once-isolated village. Whether you're a history buff, a nature lover, or just simply enjoying a day of relaxation and discovery, read on to see why this place is well worth a visit.

Jump to a section:

EAT / DO / SHOP / LANDMARKS

What is Sha Tau Kok known for?

The most unique part of Sha Tau Kok is undoubtedly Chung Ying Street, a singular thoroughfare that straddles the border between Hong Kong and Mainland China. This street, which is currently still restricted to non-residents, is jointly administered by the HKSAR government and Shenzhen authorities, allowing residents from both sides to operate businesses, shop, and freely roam around.

Why do we love it?

It's the peacefulness of it all that really captured us. Visiting Sha Tau Kok feels like stepping into an old village that, thankfully, has remained distant from the chaos of urban life. A true escape from the bustling city.

How do I get to Sha Tau Kok?

First and foremost, you'll need to apply for a Tourism Closed Area Permit, which can be obtained through the Hong Kong Police Force online applications platform. This process can take anywhere from one to three days, so it's important to get the permit lined up before your trip.

Once you have the necessary paperwork, the only way to access Sha Tau Kok is via public transportation (sorry, no Ubers). You can take the 78S or 78K KMB bus route from Sheung Shui or Fanling MTR station, or hop on the 277A KMB bus route from Lam Tin MTR station. There is also a 55K minibus available going from Sheung Shui MTR station. For all of the routes mentioned above, you can get on and sit tight til the very last stop to reach Sha Tau Kok.

Be sure to have your permit and ID card ready once you reach the Sha Tau Kok Terminus, as there will be police officers checking credentials when you arrive. Once that’s done, it’s time to get exploring.

Map of Sha Tau Kok

If you only do one thing

Try the Hakka cuisine and other local delicacies – some of them you’ll only get to try in Sha Tau Kok!