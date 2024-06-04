Where to eat in Sha Tau Kok
The food options at Sha Tau Kok can be limited, but you definitely won’t have to go hungry. One of the main places you can head to is the cooked food centre at Sha Tau Kok Market, where you’ll find around eight eateries each offering a different menu ranging from traditional Hakka cuisine to usual cha chaan teng bites. Browse around to see what you want to eat and take a seat at any of the tables. We recommend ordering from Tang Kee and trying their Hakka dishes like marinated chicken with Hakka-style preserved vegetables; ginger and vinegar duck; and the Hakka-style ‘three stuffed treasures’ (tofu, eggplant, and bitter melon).
Photograph: Jenny Leung | Golden Prosperous Cuisine (Hoi San Restaurant)
For more Hakka bites, find your way to Golden Prosperous Cuisine (Hoi San Restaurant) and order the Hakka-style pork bowl, a nostalgic delicacy cooked by steaming over a wood-burning stove for long hours. The rich flavours of the sauce and the tenderness of the pork go perfectly with a bowl of hot fluffy rice.
Photograph: Jenny Leung | Corner Cafe
If you’re not so much of an adventurous eater, head to Corner Cafe along San Lau Street to indulge in items like burgers, all-day breakfast, Hong Kong-style baked rice, pasta, and more.
As for those of you who are just looking for something to snack on, visit the small stationery shop next door to Hoi San to try some cha kwo (sticky rice dumplings); head to Kam Yuen Store for an ice-cold cup of slushie or bubble tea; or make room for the famous deep-fried shredded radish cake at Fong Kee.