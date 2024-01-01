Hong Kong
Timeout

Singular Concepts’ New Year’s Eve events

  • Things to do
  • Hong Kong, Central
  1. Singular Concepts
Time Out says

Don’t miss their series of happenings, from a 1920s-themed dinner to a rooftop countdown party with live performances

Singular Concept’s four dining destinations are all set to create a memorable New Year’s Eve! 

If you’re looking for a sumptuous feast before your countdown party, put on your best Mad Men costume and get ready to transport back to the roaring twenties at Italian restaurant Bianco & Rosso. The restaurant is offering a delectable five-course dinner featuring dishes like truffle ravioli and confit French duck leg. If you’re craving Asian flavours, you can book an indulgent NYE Get Lucky Night Brunch at modern Filipino eatery Barkada. The restaurant is offering signature dishes that you can enjoy with free-flow drink packages while listening to hip hop DJ beats. 

Book ahead for Barkada’s night brunch and enjoy free entry to The Trilogy’s countdown party at H Code. The newly opened multi-experience music hub is throwing an unforgettable NYE celebration that showcases breathtaking views of the firework display at the rooftop bar Wav and live music performances at the Keyz nightclub. Each ticket is priced at $480 and includes one standard drink as well as access to both Keyz and Wav. 

For a jungle-themed NYE celebration, make your way to the Caribbean-inspired rum bar, The Daily Tot. The best part? It’s free entry! Simply walk in, order your favourite cocktails, and dance to hip hop beats with renowned DJ TAT. The bar is also offering break-even rum bottles and a specially curated cocktail menu exclusive for the last night of 2023.

Book your table at Bianco & Rosso, Barkada, or The Daily Tot here, and tickets to The Trilogy’s countdown party here. Secure your spot today!

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Singular Concepts

Details

Address:
Hong Kong
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Loading animation
