5 Most haunting abandoned places in Hong Kong

Tat Tak School was originally based in the centuries-old Yu Kiu ancestral hall in Ping Shan, Yuen Long (now a declared monument). After occupying that space between 1931 and 1961, the school then moved to its current location in 1974 and operated fuss-free for many years. When the facility closed in early 1998, however, the rumour was that the schoolmistress had committed suicide by hanging herself in the girls’ toilet while wearing a red dress, thus leaving behind a lingering red-clothed spirit – the source of many paranormal sightings over the years.

In 2001, a group of students went to explore the school but ended up hysterically and emotionally disturbed when one of the girls tried to strangle herself and bit the boy who tried to help her. The village in which the school is located also has a history of tragedy, with residents killed and buried in the area after resisting British efforts to evict them from their land. It has been said that a large number of villagers were massacred in 1941 during the Japanese occupation, with their remains buried in graves built into the hillside next to the school. Nowadays, the battered site is nothing more than a beautiful wreck of broken windows, withering chalkboards, and rooms without doors, which sits permanently guarded behind locked rusty gates.