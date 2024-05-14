Time Out says

Central-based American smokehouse Smoke & Barrel will be holding a series of pop-ups at some of Hong Kong’s most popular drinking dens, where they’ll be sharing lip-smacking BBQ dishes for diners to enjoy as they drink the night away.



On March 27, Smoke & Barrel will swing by speakeasy-style bar The Green Door to offer New York-style sharing platters of 10-day cured smoked beef pastrami with housemade pickles. Following that, the smokehouse will pop up at casual restobar The Shady Acres on April 25 to serve hearty comfort food like pulled pork with Carolina-style barbecue sauce and classic mac & cheese. Finally, Smoke & Barrel will make an appearance at Cantonese bar concept Kinsman on May 14 and present their American spin on traditional char siu. What’s more, each participating bar will also provide a selection of exclusive cocktails to complement Smoke and Barrel’s BBQ creations during the pop-ups.