Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Smoke & Barrel's Smokehouse Shindig

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • The Shady Acres, Soho
  1. smoke & barrel
    Photograph: Courtesy Smoke & Barrel
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. smoke & barrel
    Photograph: Courtesy Smoke & Barrel
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. shady acres
    Photograph: Courtesy The Shady Acres
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. the green door
    Photograph: Courtesy The Green Door
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. kinsman
    Photograph: Courtesy Kinsman
    PreviousNext
    /5
Advertising

Time Out says

Dig into authentic American BBQ paired with unique cocktails

Central-based American smokehouse Smoke & Barrel will be holding a series of pop-ups at some of Hong Kong’s most popular drinking dens, where they’ll be sharing lip-smacking BBQ dishes for diners to enjoy as they drink the night away.

On March 27, Smoke & Barrel will swing by speakeasy-style bar The Green Door to offer New York-style sharing platters of 10-day cured smoked beef pastrami with housemade pickles. Following that, the smokehouse will pop up at casual restobar The Shady Acres on April 25 to serve hearty comfort food like pulled pork with Carolina-style barbecue sauce and classic mac & cheese. Finally, Smoke & Barrel will make an appearance at Cantonese bar concept Kinsman on May 14 and present their American spin on traditional char siu. What’s more, each participating bar will also provide a selection of exclusive cocktails to complement Smoke and Barrel’s BBQ creations during the pop-ups.

Details

Address:
The Shady Acres
G/F, 46 Peel St, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
goodtimes@theshadyacres.com

Dates and times

18:00Smoke & Barrel X KinsmanKinsman
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.