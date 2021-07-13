6 best local farms to visit in Hong Kong
It's all about dat farm life.
City life can be hectic, but there are pockets of serenity across Hong Kong's countryside that offer a great weekend getaway. This summer, spend quality time with the family and loved ones basking in nature and enjoy everything from strawberry picking to petting farm animals. What are you waiting for? Tear your kids away from the telly, put down your mobile devices, and escape the stifling urban lifestyle by reconnecting with nature at these local farms.
Hong Kong’s best farms
Go Green Organic Farm
The New Territories has no shortage of farms but this family-friendly venue sure stands out, thanks to its pineapple theme. Weird but wonderful, pineapples are aplenty here. When you feel overloaded with the spikey fruit, attend workshops on how to make fresh jam, or head over to the petting zoo and say hi to the farm’s adorable resident alpacas!
Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden
There’s no farm more historic and well-known than Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden, which was originally established in 1956 to aid poor farmers in the New Territories. It has since evolved into a nature conservation centre and local attraction, spreading over 148 hectares of land on the northern slopes of Tai Mo Shan. Mosey around the farm and meet cute (and exotic) animals, get your hands dirty with all kinds of workshops, and soak up the greenery and fresh air.
Mapopo Community Farm
Not far from Fanling Station, Mapopo is a quick and convenient way to introduce the little ones to farming. The farm grows organic fruits and vegetables, all of which are available for sale at their outdoor market every Wednesday and Sunday. There are also regular tours, farming workshops, soap-making tutorials and talks on subjects such as permaculture (sustainable agriculture systems) that are mostly held in Cantonese.
Nature's Harvest
Nature's Harvest is a beautiful, peaceful, and family-friendly organic farm quietly tucked away behind HKUST, adjacent to a small beach called Park Shui Wan. You can visit the farm and get in touch with nature through the many activities available, including farming experiences, cooking and handicraft workshops, and many more. Or, you can simply just sit back and admire the beauty of the farm's surrounding greenery, and forget about the hustle and bustle of the city.
Tai Tong Organic EcoPark
There is, quite possibly, everything an animal and nature-loving tot could want at Tai Tong Organic EcoPark. In fact, you could easily spend an entire day here. Once you’re in, you can do everything from feeding different animals, riding horses, learning more about agricultural tools, catching fish (with a net!), exploring acres of fresh fruit and veggie crops, and navigating a ropes course. Barbecue pits offer a place to refuel too. It’s quite a trek to get to, but well worth the visit – click here to see various directions on how to reach the farm.
Yi O
When it comes to rice, we tend to think of Thai jasmine rice or Japonica rice from Japan. But did you know that Hong Kong produces its own rice too? A collective of nature lovers and charitable Hongkongers established the community project Yi O back in 2012 in the northwest area on Lantau Island. The team currently farms about 100,000sq ft of land and harvests mostly rice. Yi O Farm often organises walking tours and farming workshops for visitors to get hands-on experience and to feel closer to nature. The farmlands are pretty remote, so if you’re looking for a serious countryside escape, Yi O is your answer.