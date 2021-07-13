6 best local farms to visit in Hong Kong

City life can be hectic, but there are pockets of serenity across Hong Kong's countryside that offer a great weekend getaway. This summer, spend quality time with the family and loved ones basking in nature and enjoy everything from strawberry picking to petting farm animals. What are you waiting for? Tear your kids away from the telly, put down your mobile devices, and escape the stifling urban lifestyle by reconnecting with nature at these local farms.

RECOMMENDED: Feeling suffocated in the concrete jungle? These are the best places to go in Hong Kong for fresh air.