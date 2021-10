What’s scarier than a ghost story? A ghost story set close to home. Satisfy your appetite for disturbing supernatural tales this Halloween with a list of local creepy stories. Just hopefully not before bedtime though, as the bone-chilling locations featured in these horrifying legends might be a little closer than you think. You have been warned.

