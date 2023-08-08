What is Qixi Festival and why people celebrate it

Qixi Festival – also known as the Double Seventh Festival, or Chinese Valentine's Day – falls annually on the seventh day of the seventh month on the lunar calendar, and for this year, that day falls on August 22. While it’s not as commonly celebrated nowadays, the Qixi Festival has been observed for over 2,000 years and it dates back to a legendary romantic tale from the Han dynasty. If you missed out on Valentine’s Day in February and need to make it up to your partner, then keep on reading.

