What is Qixi Festival and why people celebrate it

The legend
The legend behind Chinese Valentine's Day revolves around two star-crossed lovers, Zhinhu, a weaver girl and daughter of a powerful goddess, and Niulang, a humble cowherd. For the two, it was love at first sight. Eventually, they got married and Zhinhu gave birth to two children, a boy and a girl. However, when Zhinhu's mother discovered that her daughter married a mere mortal, she brought her back to heaven and casted a massive river between earth and heaven to separate the couple – which is now referred to as the Milky Way. Touched by the love between Zhinhu and Niulang, the magpies on land flew up to heaven and helped the couple by forming a bridge across the river, allowing the two to reunite. Their love moved Zhinhu's mother, who eventually permitted the couple to meet once a year on that very same day, which is the seventh day of the seventh lunar month.