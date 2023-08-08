Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Qixi festival
Photograph: Shutterstock

What is Qixi Festival and why people celebrate it

The lowdown on Chinese Valentine’s Day

Cherry Chan
Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
&
Cherry Chan
Advertising

Qixi Festival – also known as the Double Seventh Festival, or Chinese Valentine's Day – falls annually on the seventh day of the seventh month on the lunar calendar, and for this year, that day falls on August 22. While it’s not as commonly celebrated nowadays, the Qixi Festival has been observed for over 2,000 years and it dates back to a legendary romantic tale from the Han dynasty. If you missed out on Valentine’s Day in February and need to make it up to your partner, then keep on reading.

RECOMMENDED: Celebrate the Qixi Festival by dining at one of these romantic restaurants with your special someone

The legend

The legend behind Chinese Valentine's Day revolves around two star-crossed lovers, Zhinhu, a weaver girl and daughter of a powerful goddess, and Niulang, a humble cowherd. For the two, it was love at first sight. Eventually, they got married and Zhinhu gave birth to two children, a boy and a girl. However, when Zhinhu's mother discovered that her daughter married a mere mortal, she brought her back to heaven and casted a massive river between earth and heaven to separate the couple – which is now referred to as the Milky Way. Touched by the love between Zhinhu and Niulang, the magpies on land flew up to heaven and helped the couple by forming a bridge across the river, allowing the two to reunite. Their love moved Zhinhu's mother, who eventually permitted the couple to meet once a year on that very same day, which is the seventh day of the seventh lunar month.

Traditions
Photograph: Shutterstock

Traditions

Many customs and practices are associated with the Qixi Festival. Traditionally, it is a day when women dress up in Hanfu – traditional Chinese-clothing that has a long flowing robe with loose sleeves and a belt at the waist – and spend the day preparing offerings of tea, wine, flowers, and various fruits to pray to Zhinu for wisdom and to grant their wishes. Single women would pray to the celestial couple in hopes to find a good spouse, and newly married women would wish to bear a baby. Later in the night, the women will gather around and compete with each other on threading a needle.

Qiaoguo I Photograph: Courtesy cc/Flickr/bematchstick
While there are several food customs prepared during Qixi, which vary regionally, a popular dish made and eaten during the festival is Qiaoguo, a thin piece of fried pastry made with oil, flour, sugar, and honey. People believe that by eating Qiaoguo, it will help reunite the couple on the Magpie Bridge – plus, these morsels are delicious to eat anyways!

Advertising
Modern-day celebrations
Photograph: Shutterstock

Modern-day celebrations

Today, however, only a few of these customs remain, as the festival has become increasingly commercialised – with many couples celebrating by going on dates and giving each other gifts on the day. 

Despite the Qixi Festival being treated similarly to the western Valentine’s Day, there are still many reasons why it should be celebrated. Rich with history and heritage, the festival is a valuable opportunity to reconnect with our cultural roots and another holiday to spend with your partner to show how much they mean to you. As for happy singletons, the Qixi Festival also means there will be a ton of special sales and promos on offer – what’s not to love? So, whether you're thinking of making some Qiaoguo, planning for your next shopping spree, or just showing your significant other some extra love, celebrate the date and keep the tradition alive.

Show moreLoading animation

Need more romantic ideas?

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.