Hong Kong’s most romantic restaurants

This fine-dining restaurant turns out Nordic-Japanese cuisine and some brilliantly innovative dishes. But it also delivers on the romantic front thanks to its forest-themed interior and ethereal atmosphere where blushing hues meet high ceilings and curved arches. All of which makes Arbor a tranquil getaway from the bustling heart of Central, so you can wind down with your loved one for a leisurely and romantic meal.
With the summer heat blazing passionately across the city, follow along by turning up the romance and take your special someone to one of these stunning locations for a meal they'll never forget. Whether you're going on a first date, celebrating a special occasion, or thinking of popping the question, we've got you covered with these romantic venues across town to get you feeling all lovey-dovey.
