Hong Kong’s most romantic restaurants

With the summer heat blazing passionately across the city, follow along by turning up the romance and take your special someone to one of these stunning locations for a meal they'll never forget. Whether you're going on a first date, celebrating a special occasion, or thinking of popping the question, we've got you covered with these romantic venues across town to get you feeling all lovey-dovey.

