Estro
Photograph: Courtesy Estro

Hong Kong’s most romantic restaurants

Romance gets better with good meals and drinks

Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
With the summer heat blazing passionately across the city, follow along by turning up the romance and take your special someone to one of these stunning locations for a meal they'll never forget. Whether you're going on a first date, celebrating a special occasion, or thinking of popping the question, we've got you covered with these romantic venues across town to get you feeling all lovey-dovey.

RECOMMENDED: Take a look at our list of the best rooftop bars in Hong Kong for more stunning locations to relax at.

Arbor
Photograph: Courtesy Arbor

Arbor

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary European
  • Central

This fine-dining restaurant turns out Nordic-Japanese cuisine and some brilliantly innovative dishes. But it also delivers on the romantic front thanks to its forest-themed interior and ethereal atmosphere where blushing hues meet high ceilings and curved arches. All of which makes Arbor a tranquil getaway from the bustling heart of Central, so you can wind down with your loved one for a leisurely and romantic meal.

Dear Lilly
Photograph: Courtesy Dear Lilly

Dear Lilly

  • Restaurants
  • Central

Where better for a date than a bar and restaurant setting devoted to the theme of romance? If you are the type to wear your heart on your sleeve, Dear Lilly at the IFC is the place to go. It’s decked out with bouquets, love letters, personal trinkets, and quotes about romance. Even the desserts are love-inspired, like the Dear Lilly Heart made of raspberry and white chocolate. If all that doesn’t win over your companion, maybe the stunning views of Victoria Harbour will.

Estro
Photograph: Courtesy Estro

Estro

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Central

To charm that special someone, Estro encompasses all the ingredients for a night of romance – sophisticated dishes executed with great technique, presentation and flavour, and a luxurious old-world aesthetic by interior designer André Fu. Serving degustation menus, leave it all to the team to take care of your evening while you enjoy each other’s company. For a more private experience, there are also VIP rooms tucked away for a bit more privacy and intimacy.

Hugo’s
Photograph: Courtesy Hugo's

Hugo’s

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

If old-school charm is what you need to woo your objet d’amour, look no further than Hugo’s. Suits of armour and ornate light fixtures provide the decoration here and evoke a mood of classic European romance. The menu is much the same, populated with the likes of roasted French challandais duck breast, Wiener schnitzel, and Dover sole. Let the exceptional service take care of every little detail so you can devote yourself to your partner.

Junon
Photograph: Courtesy Junon

Junon

  • Restaurants
  • Wan Chai

If you really need the European grandeur turned up to 11, take your beloved to Junon. The classic Hong Kong restaurant – the city’s first revolving eatery back when it originally opened in Mong Kok in the 1960s – reopened in Wan Chai and is full of glass chandeliers, pale yellow table lamps, and even a stained glass ceiling decorated with the image of the Roman goddess Juno.

Madame Fu
Photograph: Courtesy Madame Fu

Madame Fu

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Central

Let the dim lighting and historic grounds of Tai Kwun help set the mood for your meal at Madame Fu. Beneath the arches of the colonial Barrack Block that houses the restaurant, it can all feel a little Days of Being Wild, like a slice of old Hong Kong. Enjoy modern Cantonese-focused Chinese fare here, and if you’re worried that the food won’t provide enough fodder for conversation, the stunning interiors should provide plenty to talk about.

Read more
One Thirty One
Photograph: Courtesy One-Thirty One

One Thirty One

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Ma On Shan

Tucked far, far away in one of the prettiest crevices of Sai Kung is the three-storied romantic delight that is One Thirty One. The fine French restaurant looks like a rosy pink French country home and houses only four tables inside. But you’ll hardly be sitting for long as there’s a well-groomed lawn to stroll and lounge around in while catching the sunset over the clear waters of Three Fathoms Cove. The French fare on offer here is top notch and uses herbs fresh from the restaurant’s own garden. Be warned: bookings must be made in advance – no walk-ins.

Petrus
Photograph: Courtesy Petrus

Petrus

  • Restaurants
  • Admiralty

Wine and dine as you look out towards the city with a gorgeous view of Victoria Harbour at this restaurant. Perched high above Island Shangri-La, Petrus’ opulent space flaunts a classic style interior reminiscent of a French château. Sample a wide array of dishes from their seasonal set menus created by chef Uwe Opocensky which includes angel hair pasta with Kristal caviar, Spanish grilled red prawn, Brittany blue lobster, and plenty more. Along with their extensive wine list full of rare and sought-after vintages, this romantic venue could be the ideal place to pop the question.

Plume
Photography: Courtesy Plume

Plume

The wine and casual dining bar Plume may be, well, casual, but the rooftop space above H Queen’s does offer great 180-degree views across Central and Victoria Harbour, and there’s just something about a brilliant view that gets you in the mood. But that’s not all, said to be an aphrodisiac, you’ll find a range of fresh oysters; a decadent caviar tart (which comes from Écriture, Plume’s associated restaurant downstairs) filled with creamy Hokkaido sea urchin and Cristal caviar; and other light bites too. Every romantic evening is best paired with a beautiful wine, which Plume happens to be known for, so you’ll be pleased to know that there are numerous vintages available by the glass here.

Radical Chic
Photograph: Courtesy Radical Chic

Radical Chic

  • Restaurants
  • West Kowloon

Take in the most romantic sunset hour perched on the 101 floor of ICC at Radical Chic. With the sweeping cityscape and enchanting harbour views beneath your feet like a shimmering carpet of lights (Aladdin, is that you?), watch the sun go down while sipping on the fine dining restaurant’s many bubbly and wine options before embarking on a journey that takes you through Italy.

Tai O Lookout
Photograph: Courtesy Tai O Lookout

Tai O Lookout

  • Restaurants
  • Tai O

Get lost in time at Tai O Lookout, the glass-roofed dining establishment in the one-of-a-kind architectural classic that is the Tai O Heritage Hotel. The design is colonial-era-inspired and the menu consists of favourite comfort foods from around the world: think pastas, Singaporean fried rice and the special crispy fried pork-chop bun sandwich. This is a cosy nook that will double as a great little getaway for those who need to get out of the city life for a romantic evening. 

Tate Dining Room
Photograph: Courtesy Tate Dining Room

Tate Dining Room

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Sheung Wan

Upscale yet relaxed, both the food and pale pink interior at Tate Dining Room is sure to impress any date. Their take on Chinese cuisine with a French twist makes for a great talking point and the intimate atmosphere will appeal to all too. The tasting menu is a fuss-free experience and features a series of 'Odes' to ingredients such as lobster, scallop, Mayura beef and more.

Shun Kee Typhoon Shelter
Photograph: Shun Kee Typhoon Shelter/Gareth

Shun Kee Typhoon Shelter

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Causeway Bay

Swoon on a sampan and enjoy Cantonese-style seafood with this unique dining experience. Sure, the boat itself isn’t anything fancy and the service leaves a little to be desired, but there’s definitely something wonderful and truly memorable about dining out on the quiet water and cracking a Typhoon Shelter crab claw with your loved one.

The Verandah
Photograph: Courtesy The Verandah

The Verandah

  • Restaurants
  • Repulse Bay

This place, hugely popular as a wedding venue, is as romantic as it gets. Serving traditional Continental cuisine with a modern twist, the traditional colonial-style restaurant is furnished with window shutters that overlook scenic Repulse Bay (it looks even better at night), ceiling fans spinning lazily overhead and rattan chairs that transport you to a by-gone era.

Tosca di Angelo
Tosca di Angelo I Photograph: Courtesy The Ritz-Carlton

Tosca di Angelo

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • West Kowloon
  • price 4 of 4

A perfect choice for special occasions, Tosca is a stunning Italian restaurant inspired by one of the most famous operas in history. In a theatrical space featuring flowing fountains, chandeliers and jaw-dropping cityscapes, guests can enjoy refined takes on Italian favourites, such as cavatelli with red prawns, and tortelli with burrata, lemon and anchovies.

Read more

