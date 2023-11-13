Hong Kong
Timeout

lau shui heung
Photograph: Cara Hung

Best places to see autumn leaves in Hong Kong

Fall in love with the season at these picturesque spots

We're now entering the best time of year when the temperature is delightfully cool, with nothing but sunny days and breezy afternoons. Aside from the cooler weather, one of the things we love most about this time of year is the beautiful foliage, where the leaves of the sweet gum and sabino trees change their colour to crimson red. So, make time this season and pay a visit to these picture-perfect spots around the city!

RECOMMENDED: Want to explore further? Head for the hills and take on one of these hiking trails in Hong Kong.

Tai Tong
Photograph: Shutterstock

Tai Tong

  • Things to do
  • Yuen Long

When it comes to admiring autumn foliage and welcoming the new season, there's no better place in Hong Kong than Tai Tong Ecopark. A visit here is a seasonal tradition for many Hongkongers, nature lovers, and photography enthusiasts alike. These Yuen Long woods allow visitors to experience the burst of reds among the treetops in closer proximity because of the densely packed sweet gum trees. 

Lau Shui Heung Reservoir
Photograph: Cara Hung

Lau Shui Heung Reservoir

Located in Pat Sin Leng Country Park, the Lau Shui Heung Reservoir is a red leaves haven. Come autumn and winter, the Bald Cypress in the area gradually turns into an orange/red colour, and on a sunny day, the lake turns into a 'mirror' reflecting its scenic surroundings from the waters. It's a must-visit photo spot.

Pineapple Dam Nature Trail

  • Things to do
  • Tsuen Wan
The Pineapple Dam Nature Trail along the Shing Mun Reservoir is an Instagram-worthy scenic hike, and the trail gets especially beautiful in the fall when the leaves of the trees surrounding the area turn red. The route is packed with vast stretches of paperbark trees, picturesque, serene waters, and wildlife sightings, including monkeys frolicking in the area.   

Tsing Yi Park
Photograph: Shutterstock

Tsing Yi Park

  • Things to do
  • Tsing Yi

At Tsing Yi Park, you'll find hints of European architecture dotted around the park, including pavilions, statues, an amphitheatre, and an ornamental lake. And as temperatures drop in the city, you'll be greeted by a captivating stretch of tall sabino trees by the lake with leaves that turn yellow to dark reddish-brown. This autumn foliage has tinier and feather-like leaves, unlike the leaves of maple or sweet gum trees. Its lovely colour enveloping the lake makes Tsing Yi Park one of the most picturesque spots to visit during the fall. 

Hong Kong Zoological and Botanical Gardens
Hong Kong Zoological and Botanical Gardens I Photograph: Shutterstock

Hong Kong Zoological and Botanical Gardens

  • Attractions
  • Central

You can also enjoy the autumn foliage without leaving Hong Kong Island. Within the Hong Kong Zoological and Botanical Gardens is the Avenue of Sweet Gum, where rows of half-a-century old gum trees flank the modest road. When the yellow leaves start turning vivid red, the falling leaves cover the path, blanketing the corridor with beautiful red foliage. Apart from botanicals, there are numerous birds, mammals, and reptiles you can visit inside the park. 

Kau Tam Tso, Wu Kau Tang
Photograph: Shutterstock

Kau Tam Tso, Wu Kau Tang

Kau Tam Tso is an old Hakka village tucked away in Wu Kau Tang in the northeast New Territories. Come the fall season, you'll discover a sea of crimson red on giant sweet gum trees. Although the location is a little remote, it's definitely worth the trek for those looking to get away from the noise of the city.

Jordan Valley Park
Photograph: Shutterstock

Jordan Valley Park

  • Things to do
  • Kwun Tong

Spanning over six hectares of land, Jordan Valley Park is one of the most popular picnic destinations in Hong Kong, especially during autumn when trees dotting the park change into lovely shades of crimson. The massive central lawn is the ideal spot to sit and lay out your picnic spread. Aside from soaking in the autumn view, you can also enjoy a wide range of recreational activities from the radio-controlled model car circuit, children’s play areas, greenhouse, and maze garden.   

