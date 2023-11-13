Best places to see autumn leaves in Hong Kong

When it comes to admiring autumn foliage and welcoming the new season, there's no better place in Hong Kong than Tai Tong Ecopark. A visit here is a seasonal tradition for many Hongkongers, nature lovers, and photography enthusiasts alike. These Yuen Long woods allow visitors to experience the burst of reds among the treetops in closer proximity because of the densely packed sweet gum trees.
We're now entering the best time of year when the temperature is delightfully cool, with nothing but sunny days and breezy afternoons. Aside from the cooler weather, one of the things we love most about this time of year is the beautiful foliage, where the leaves of the sweet gum and sabino trees change their colour to crimson red. So, make time this season and pay a visit to these picture-perfect spots around the city!
