Win 2 tickets ($1,960) to the S2O Hong Kong Songkran Music Festival!

Time Out Hong Kong partners with the premier financial services group OCBC Hong Kong to bring you exceptional experiences in the city. Building on the initial round of treats for our readers, this collaboration promises even more perks, allowing you to explore the finest Hong Kong has to offer.

Get ready to be drenched, as the second round of our giveaway offers you a chance to win one-day general passes ($980) to the world’s wettest party, S2O Hong Kong Songkran Music Festival, happening on June 8 and 9.

On May 30, stay tuned to Time Out Hong Kong and OCBC Hong Kong’s Instagram account @timeouthk and @OCBC_HK as we’re giving away a total of 40 tickets. Twenty lucky individuals will get a chance to win two one-day general passes (a total of $1,960) to the festival.

We have six more surprises in store for our readers, so keep an eye out on our announcements in the following months.

Here's how to win:

1) Follow @timeouthk and @OCBC_HK on Instagram.

2) Like the contest photo, tag the person you want to share this giveaway with, and tell us what you’re most excited about the S2O Hong Kong Songkran Music Festival in one to two sentences.

3) The same contest will run simultaneously on Time Out Hong Kong and OCBC Hong Kong's Instagram accounts, so fans can participate using the same guidelines on their feed.

Terms and conditions apply