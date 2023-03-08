WomenWithAttitude at Dio

Time Out says

In honour of International Women's Day, cafe-bar Dio presents #WomenWithAttitude, a two-night guest shift that features some of Hong Kong's best female bartenders in the game. On March 7, #WomenWithAttitude will see bartenders such as Birstacla of Penicillin and Jo Lo of Room309 behind the bar; whereas Rachel of Mostly Harmless and Christina of COA will be at Dio the following evening. Throughout both nights, these talented bartenders will come together to craft off-menu cocktails, while celebrating and empowering women in the bartending industry.