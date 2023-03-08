Hong Kong
#WomenWithAttitude at Dio

  • Things to do
  • Dio, Sheung Wan
dio women with attitude bartenders
Photograph: Courtesy DioFrom left to right: (top row) Birstacla of Penicillin, Jo Lo of Room309, (bottom row) Rachel of Mostly Harmless, Christina of COA
In honour of International Women's Day, cafe-bar Dio presents #WomenWithAttitude, a two-night guest shift that features some of Hong Kong's best female bartenders in the game. On March 7, #WomenWithAttitude will see bartenders such as Birstacla of Penicillin and Jo Lo of Room309 behind the bar; whereas Rachel of Mostly Harmless and Christina of COA will be at Dio the following evening. Throughout both nights, these talented bartenders will come together to craft off-menu cocktails, while celebrating and empowering women in the bartending industry. 

Details

Address:
Dio
Shop A, G/F, 8 Aberdeen Street, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
info@dio.com.hk

Dates and times

20:00Dio
