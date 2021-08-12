Young Hongkongers on life now

How the pandemic affected their views in life

The uncertainties of the past year have shifted their personal concerns and what they want in life. Some were able to take advantage and use the time for introspection and see the future in a different light.

Yu An Su, 21, student and freelance writer: "I think that the pandemic accelerated the way I look at my future, with everything being shifted up in perspective by about a year. It's a little frightening to enter a job market in the most volatile state it's been in years. The pandemic has definitely made me realise that there's rarely anything that's set in stone, so just do what makes you happy in the present. You only have a finite time being alive, so why stuff it with useless work that pushes you away from happiness.”

Carlotta Traverso: "The past year has definitely changed my outlook on health and how important it is to take care of yourself, and be cautious not just for you but also the people around you. The pandemic has also taught me to be more appreciative about small things in my life, and to find happiness in every part of my day, even on the worst days.”

Brian Pin: “I just want to live a simple life and not be pressured on making money but to spend everyday happily. Humans are so vulnerable, so I just want everyone to be safe and happy. I don't think that I will be staying in Hong Kong in the future due to my studies, but there are a lot of uncertainties on what will happen next. If I have a choice, I feel like Iceland would be a good place for me: less people, fewer buildings, and a slow pace of living.”

Lucina Chan, 20, student and choir member of LGBTQ+ The Harmonics: "During the pandemic, I had more time to work more on myself and take care of my mental health. I discovered that I have a lot of unresolved issues, and I didn't notice this because I was so busy with my work and school. All I want from life now is to be in tune with myself and to be content.”



Keane Chit Long Lee, 20, student and a freelance illustrator: "I think over these two years I had the time to just be alone and work through my personal issues. It allowed me to be more positive and be more relaxed about my future. I guess my goal is to be comfortable and happy, and everything I do moving forward is hinged on that, whether it's through my art, finding and building meaningful relationships, personal growth, or just discovering some banger music."