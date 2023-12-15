Hong Kong
Young Master's 10th anniversary

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Mirage, Wan Chai
Enjoy exclusive beers and pairings to mark the brewery’s anniversar

Young Master has established itself as one of the major players in Hong Kong’s craft beer scene.This November,  the brewery is excited to celebrate their 10th anniversary with a series of special releases. Among these are exclusive versions of their popular beers,  such as the Double Dry Hopped Classic Pale Ale, and the Oaked Unfiltered Pilsner. These brews can be enjoyed at venues such as The Ale Project, Second Draft, Alvy’s, BaseHall, and more throughout November.

Additionally, diners can visit a few participating restaurants from November 15 to December 15 to savour limited-time food pairings with Young Master’s beers. Customers of the American barbecue restaurant, Smoke & Barrel, can enjoy dishes such as six-hour Carolina smoked pulled pork and classic pale ale BBQ sauce, along with Young Master’s Classic Pale Ale, and two pints of any Young Master beers  – all for $298 per person. Alternatively, Mirage Bar & Restaurant,will be serving goose baos topped with a sweet and sour plum sauce, cucumber, spring onions, and hoisin mayo for $208 per person. 

For more information about the celebrations, visit Young Master’s website.

Details

Address:
Mirage
1/F, Renaissance Harbour View Hotel Hong Kong, 1 Harbour Rd
Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Contact:
Dates and times

