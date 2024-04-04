Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Red Room
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta Osmanthus Bomb

Where to drink Hong Kong-inspired cocktails in the city

Get to know the city one sip at a time

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta
Advertising

Hong Kong consistently ranks among the world’s best bars, with the city constantly buzzing with new spots to explore. Finding a great drink here is incredibly easy; whether you prefer classic mixes or contemporary concoctions – there’s a cocktail for every taste. Craving something quintessentially Hong Kong? We’ve sipped our way across the city to bring you the best HK-inspired drinks and the coolest places to enjoy them.

RECOMMENDED: Explore Hong Kong's latest hotspots for cocktails

Quintessentially Hong Kong cocktails

Avoca
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Avoca

  • Bars and pubs
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Avoca is the newest gem in TST’s crown, perched on the 38th floor of the newly opened Mondrian Hong Kong. This hip bar boasts jaw-dropping views of Hong Kong Island and Victoria Harbour, setting the scene with slick interiors that scream perfect date nights or impressing clients. But it’s the cocktails that truly shine, mixing up local flavours with finesse. Get ready for a taste of Hong Kong with twists on classics using ingredients like lap yuk (Chinese cured pork belly), the sweet tang of the iconic mango pomelo sago, and the beloved blend of coffee and milk tea. One of our top picks is the Sesame and Peanut Butter Sour ($138), a whisky sour reimagined with peanut butter-infused rye whisky, lemon, sesame-honey syrup, and a sprinkle of sesame seeds, nodding to the comforting taste of steamed rice rolls. With a broad menu to explore, decision fatigue is real. But here’s the cool part: they offer perfume-like sprays to sample the drink’s aroma before you dive in, making your choice a breeze.

Read more
Book online
Kinsman
Kinsman's Kowloon Dairy I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Kinsman

  • Bars and pubs
  • Soho

Kinsman shakes up Peel Street as the city's pioneering Cantonese bar by Singular Concepts, created in collaboration with dining editor Gavin Yeung. It's a toast to Cantonese culture, serving up a mix of traditional Cantonese and Chinese spirits like Yuk Bing Siu and Baijiu to a buzzing new crowd. The spotlight's on local flavours here, with cocktails crafted from homegrown ingredients. Take a sip of the creamy Kowloon Dairy, blending amaro and monk fruit liquor ($138) or the sweet and citrus Satsuma Snow made with sweet rice wine and potato shochu ($108). The drinks are matched with Cantonese snack classics with a twist, like crispy shrimp toast with a dollop of Kewpie mayo and chilli sauce ($98) or a savoury lap cheong platter, jazzed up with house-made pickles ($128).

Read more
Advertising
Red Room
Red Temptation I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Red Room

  • Bars and pubs
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

One of the newest hidden bars to grace Hong Kong's nightlife scene is the Red Room, nestled within K11 Musea. Step behind a wall of lockers to discover a secret spot adorned in Oriental charm with lush velvet seating and bold red accents. For a breath of fresh air, the breezy balcony beckons cigar lovers to savour their smoke against a backdrop of the city's skyline. Their drink menu features a variety of local flavours with inventive twists, like the Red Temptation ($158), inspired by the classic Chinese dessert, peach gum sweet soup. Combining tradition and innovation, this drink features rum, lemon juice, and coconut water, elegantly presented in a Chinese tea cup, garnished with red dates and goji berries.

Read more
Dio 2.0
Salted Soy Milk Martini I Photograph: Courtesy Dio 2.0

Dio 2.0

  • Bars and pubs
  • Sham Shui Po

Central's cosy cafebar on Aberdeen Street has ventured into new territory with an offshoot all the way in Lai Chi Kok. Their latest venue is situated in the lobby of Townplace and represents a slight expansion from their intimate first location to a fresh, inviting setting. Patrons can look forward to the same cafe offerings in the morning, while transitioning to a selection of boozy libations from afternoon till late at night. Customers can expect classic cocktails like gin and tonics, whisky highballs, and amaro spritzes at happy hour prices; or sip on Dio's original cocktails with local flavours such as Salted Soy Milk Martini.

Read more
Advertising
DarkSide
Brightside I Photograph: Courtesy DarkSide

DarkSide

  • Bars and pubs
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Following its previous thematic offerings like the Moon Menu and The Art of Mahjong Menu, Rosewood Hong Kong’s jazz bar presents a menu inspired by the unique flavours of the city and the ancient philosophy of Yin and Yang. With a creative twist, the menu aims to capture the vibrant spirit of Hong Kong Island (Yang) and the mystical charm of Kowloon (Yin), offering guests a taste of the city's harmonious contrasts through each handcrafted cocktail. While we have a soft spot for their initial series, the new concoctions cater to diverse tastes, and the presentation can elevate your Instagram feed. They showcase inventive cocktails such as Moon ($180), a Mid-Autumn Festival homage blending pomelo, mooncake, and tea flavours, alongside Brightside ($180), a spirit-forward savoury concoction that reimagines the classic Paloma through a mix of tequila, mezcal, Tio Pepe fino sherry, and layers of guava and grapefruit flavours.  

Read more
Show moreLoading animation

For all the night owls

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.