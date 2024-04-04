Where to drink Hong Kong-inspired cocktails in the city

Avoca is the newest gem in TST’s crown, perched on the 38th floor of the newly opened Mondrian Hong Kong. This hip bar boasts jaw-dropping views of Hong Kong Island and Victoria Harbour, setting the scene with slick interiors that scream perfect date nights or impressing clients. But it’s the cocktails that truly shine, mixing up local flavours with finesse. Get ready for a taste of Hong Kong with twists on classics using ingredients like lap yuk (Chinese cured pork belly), the sweet tang of the iconic mango pomelo sago, and the beloved blend of coffee and milk tea. One of our top picks is the Sesame and Peanut Butter Sour ($138), a whisky sour reimagined with peanut butter-infused rye whisky, lemon, sesame-honey syrup, and a sprinkle of sesame seeds, nodding to the comforting taste of steamed rice rolls. With a broad menu to explore, decision fatigue is real. But here’s the cool part: they offer perfume-like sprays to sample the drink’s aroma before you dive in, making your choice a breeze.