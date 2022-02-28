Hong Kong
Timeout

Hong Kong Terminal
Photograph: Shutterstock

A ‘washout’ guide for returning Hongkongers

Stranded abroad due to the ongoing flight suspension? Here’s a handy guide to help you return to the SAR.

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta
Are you one of the many Hong Kong residents who went on a costly 2021 holiday trip abroad and have been stranded due to the flight suspension imposed on Covid-19 high-risk countries (Australia, Canada, France, India, Pakistan, and the Philippines, Nepal, the UK, and the US)? With no assurance on when you’ll be able to enter Hong Kong, there are only two options to get back into the SAR: wait for the city to lift the flight ban on April 20, or ‘wash out’ for 15 days in a non-restricted city. 

While the current situation in Hong Kong is a bit dire, there are still a lot of Hongkongers who need to get back to the city. Unless you have that extra holiday leave to stay where you currently are, we’ve compiled a list of cities/countries that you can transfer to so you can wait out 15 days before entering Hong Kong. 

Read below for a guide on what you need to prepare and some pros and cons based on the numerous experiences of returning Hong Kong residents. We also linked some available sites for entry requirements.  

RECOMMENDED: Want to get out of Hong Kong instead? Here’s a list of Asian travel destinations open to vaccinated Hong Kong residents.

Before choosing your destination, consider the following:

  • How much money are you willing to spend for flights and accommodations, including RT-PCR testing? Note that you will need to ‘wash out’ for 15 days, not 14. Expenses per country will differ. 
  • The current Covid-19 cases in the city and how likely will this city/country be included on flight suspension.
  • Will you be able to provide all of the requirements needed to enter the city?
  • Will return flights to Hong Kong be readily available from the city you’ll be staying at?
  • Make sure that the city you’ll come from has proper Covid-19 RT-PCR testing with ISO accreditation (‘documentary proofs that the lab is ISO15189 accredited or government recognised’) 
  • Please note that regulations change regularly, and requirements may need updates. For full information on prerequisites, visit the destination’s official government websites, which is also itemised below.  
Bangkok, Thailand
Photograph: Shutterstock

Bangkok, Thailand

Requirements:

  • Thailand Pass, apply via tp.consular.go.th 
  • Negative RT-PCR lab result indicating that COVID-19 is not detected and issued not more than 72 hours before travelling.
  • Proof of Covid-19 Vaccination
  • If you have a history of Covid-19 infection (between 14-90 days of recovery), you will need a medical certificate of recovery.
  • Proof of prepayment for one night of accommodation at government-approved hotels; such as SHA Extra Plus (SHA++), which should also include the RT-PCR test on day 1 and 1 Antigen Self-Test Kit (self-ATK) on day 5. (Easily book these hotels from Agoda or check packages from this link).
  • An insurance policy with coverage no less than US$20,000. (Approved insurance companies are covered here.) 

Visit this link for the complete requirements. 

Pros: A lot of people have successfully gone through this route to return to HK. There are plenty of first-hand experiences shared in this Facebook Group that can guide inbound travellers on requirements and scenarios in case they turn up positive for the virus during their travel. Accommodations and daily expenses on food are relatively cheaper in Bangkok. Spacious hotels with decent views can go for as low as HK$238 to HK$1,006 per night, complete with RT-PCR and airport transfer

As of March 1, Bangkok’s updated Test & Go programme has reduced required RT-PCR testing to only the first day. Visitors whose test result returns negative are free to go anywhere in Thailand, but you will need to do an antigen self-test for day five and be required to record the result via the MorChana application

Cons: Rules get updated anytime, and requirements may change, so your bookings may get affected. If you booked insurance coverage for symptomatic Covid-19 coverage, and you tested positive but asymptomatic, companies will not cover the cost for quarantine or isolation. If you’re travelling as a pair or a group, your Thailand Pass may go through different approval timelines (between 1 to 7 working days); some may also get rejected and have to reapply again.

Sandbox Programme, Phuket and other Thailand provinces
Photograph: Shutterstock

Sandbox Programme, Phuket and other Thailand provinces

Requirements:

  • Thailand Pass, apply via tp.consular.go.th 
  • Negative RT-PCR lab results issued no more than 72 hours before travelling.
  • Proof of Covid-19 Vaccination
  • If you have a history of Covid-19 infection (between 14-90 days of recovery), you will need a medical certificate of recovery.
  • Proof of prepayment for seven nights of accommodation at government-approved hotels such as SHA Extra Plus (SHA++) hotel, within the eligible Sandbox destinations.
  • Proof of prepayment for 1 RT-PCR test on day 1 and 1 Antigen Self-Test Kit (self-ATK) on Day 5-6 (Krabi, Phang-Nga and Phuket visitors can book the RT-PCR test via thailandpsas.com.
  • An insurance policy with coverage no less than US$20,000. (Approved insurance companies are covered here

Visit this link for the complete requirements. 

Pros: Those who want to go to Thailand outside of Bangkok can take the Sandbox programme covering Krabi, Phang-Nga, Phuket, Surat Thani, Ko Samui, Pattaya, among others, which will give you access to Thailand provinces offering some of the most popular beaches in the country. 

Cons: There’s no mandatory quarantine, but travellers must book their stay in Phuket for at least seven nights before moving to other places in Thailand. Same as Test & Go, approvals for your pass may take from 1 to 7 days, but there is no guarantee of approval, and some may get rejected based on non-accredited insurance companies or other problems on the papers you sent through.

Cambodia
Photograph: Shutterstock

Cambodia

Requirements:

  • Proof of vaccination 
  • Negative RT-PCR test issued no more than 72 hours before travel
  • Health insurance that covers Covid-19 treatment (but not mandatory)
  • Undergo a rapid antigen test and wait for the negative results 15-20 minutes before venturing out to Cambodia. 

For more information, visit this link.

Pros: Accommodations and daily expenses are affordable. You can get a hotel for only HKD200 per night via Agoda. Quarantine is not required for vaccinated travellers, and the requirements for entry are simple. 

Cons: Lack of direct flights to Hong Kong. You have to transit to other countries, and travel will take long hours. Countries for stopover may impose various other requirements. Make sure to check return options as well as testing clinics in Cambodia for your required RT-PCR in Hong Kong before booking your trip. 

Bali 
Photograph: Shutterstock

Bali 

Requirements:

  • Apply for an E-Visa
  • Medical travel insurance with a Covid-19 medical coverage of minimum USD30,000
  • Negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test taken a maximum of 48 hours before departure 
  • Proof of booking and payment for mandatory quarantine hotel accommodation upon arrival (fully vaccinated travellers who received a booster shot will only need to quarantine for 3 days and 2 nights) 
  • Register your vaccination certificates for approval at this website
  • Once you get the email approval, download the Peduli Lindungi App and register your vaccination certificate

For full requirements, visit this link

Pros: Bali is beautiful. You can ‘washout’ here and have an Eat, Pray, Love moment while waiting for days to pass to get back to Hong Kong. For your quarantine, Bali offers accommodations to ‘bubble’ hotels where you can leave your room and enjoy various hotel facilities, including select dining destinations.  

Cons: With the current number of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia, it’s hard to say if Hong Kong will eventually include it in the flight suspension list. If that happens, well, you’re going to have to ‘washout’ again in another city. If you do decide to visit, add this Facebook Group for handy tips while staying in Bali.

Singapore
Photograph: Shutterstock

Singapore

Requirements:

  • Check if the country you are coming from is listed under the current Vaccinated Travel Lane
  • Apply for Vaccinated Travel Pass  
  • Proof of vaccination
  • Negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of the departure. If you have recently recovered from Covid-19 in the last 90 days before departure, you must present a medical certificate of recovery
  • Secure a ticket from a Designated VTL (Air) Flight
  • Travel insurance with a minimum coverage of S$30,000 covering Covid-19 related medical charges
  • Visitors must undergo a supervised self-administered Antigen Rapid Test (ART) at a Quick Test Centre (QTC) on arrival
  • Download and use the TraceTogether App during your stay in Singapore.

For a complete checklist, visit this link

Pros: If you are coming from countries listed on the VTL programme, you are no longer mandated to do a quarantine, so you can freely roam Singapore at your leisure but make sure to adhere to current social distancing protocols. If you’re heading there this March, there are tons of things you can do while waiting for your return flight. And while Hong Kong bars remain shut, you can enjoy the best of Singapore’s drinking scene.  

Cons: If you’re coming from countries that are not part of the VTL list, you will be denied entry to the Lion City.   

Dubai
Photograph: Shutterstock

Dubai

Requirements:

  • Check if you need a visa to enter Dubai via this link 
  • Proof of vaccination
  • Negative PCR test certificate taken not more than 72 hours prior to the time of departure
  • A Covid-19 test at Dubai Airport arrival if you're coming from designated destinations or if you show symptoms of Covid-19
  • Medical travel insurance with international coverage that covers Covid-19  

For complete information, visit this link. Try to join these Dubai WhatsApp Groups (1) (2) to get first-hand experiences from various travellers returning to HK. 

Pros: Dubai reports a low daily average of Covid-19 cases in the city, and 90 percent of the population is vaccinated. It has also been recognised by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) and received its Safe Travels stamp for its safety protocols, so it’s generally safe to roam around the city. 

Cons: Due to route suspensions, a lot of airlines usually cancel their flights, make sure that your travel plans will not be moved or rescheduled. Compared to other recommended ‘washout’ destinations, prices in Dubai, including accommodation and tours, can be quite expensive.

Sri Lanka
Photograph: Shutterstock

Sri Lanka

Requirements:

  • Proof of vaccination (fully vaccinated travellers are not required to show proof of PCR test)
  • If you have recently recovered from Covid-19 within 6 months to 7 days prior to their departure and have received at least a single dose of a recommended vaccine, you must bring verifiable proof of past history of Covid-19 infection like a Positive PCR Test/RAT Report.
  • Travellers with a history of recovery from Covid-19 infection more than 6 months prior to the departure are required to bring a negative result for a PCR test 72hrs prior to departure, or a RAT done within 48hrs prior to departure
  • Mandatory USD75,000 Covid-19 insurance

For full information, visit this link.

Pros: One of the easiest places to get to due to its simple entry requirement. Fully vaccinated tourists are allowed to go anywhere, while a ‘Flexible bio-bubble’ programme (where tourists are allowed to visit all facilities of the hotels and approved tourist sites.  

Cons: Direct flights from Sri Lanka to Hong Kong take around 5 hours 30 minutes, but most direct flights are hard to come by. Some travellers took transit via Dubai or Bangkok, so timings for the RT-PCR test requirement to Hong Kong must be carefully considered.

