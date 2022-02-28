A ‘washout’ guide for returning Hongkongers

Are you one of the many Hong Kong residents who went on a costly 2021 holiday trip abroad and have been stranded due to the flight suspension imposed on Covid-19 high-risk countries (Australia, Canada, France, India, Pakistan, and the Philippines, Nepal, the UK, and the US)? With no assurance on when you’ll be able to enter Hong Kong, there are only two options to get back into the SAR: wait for the city to lift the flight ban on April 20, or ‘wash out’ for 15 days in a non-restricted city.

While the current situation in Hong Kong is a bit dire, there are still a lot of Hongkongers who need to get back to the city. Unless you have that extra holiday leave to stay where you currently are, we’ve compiled a list of cities/countries that you can transfer to so you can wait out 15 days before entering Hong Kong.

Read below for a guide on what you need to prepare and some pros and cons based on the numerous experiences of returning Hong Kong residents. We also linked some available sites for entry requirements.

