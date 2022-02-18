Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Phang-Nga Bay, Thailand
Photograph: ShutterstockPhang-Nga Bay, Thailand

Asian travel destinations open to vaccinated Hong Kong travellers

Cabin fever getting you down? Sometimes we just need to imagine ourselves somewhere else entirely.

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta
Advertising

Hong Kong is experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases, and with the current infections at their peak, opening the borders might not happen in the foreseeable future. Our neighbouring Asian countries, on the other hand, despite the continued surge of Covid-19 infections, are reopening their borders for tourism. If you're contemplating escaping and giving in to your wanderlust or just want to plan next time you feel safe to travel, here's a roundup of Asian travel destinations (and each country's requirements for entry) now opening for Hong Kong tourists.  

RECOMMENDED: Visit this guide for the latest social distancing measures in HK.

Bali, Indonesia
Photograph: Shutterstock

Bali, Indonesia

On February 4, 2022, picturesque Bali reopened their borders for the first time in two years to welcome visitors from all countries. Fully vaccinated travellers need to quarantine for five days in a hotel, and those who have received one dose of the vaccine must quarantine for seven days. Other requirements for entry include acquiring a Visit Visa B211A, a negative PCR test taken within a minimum of 48 hours from the time of departure from the country of origin, and mandatory medical insurance with a USD30,000 coverage for Covid-19 related expenses. Visitors are also required to download the e-HAC (Electronic Health Awareness Card/ Peduli Lindungi app on their phone.

For more information, visit this link

Thailand 
Wat Arun, a Buddhist temple in Bangkok I Photograph: Shutterstock

Thailand 

Since February 1, Thailand, known for its mouthwatering cuisine, pristine beaches, and many magnificent temples, began allowing entries of vaccinated foreigners through their Test & Go and Sandbox Programme. Both programmes have the same requirements, which includes: proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure, proof of complete vaccination, a Thailand Pass (can be taken 60 days in advance but not less than seven business days before departure), and health insurance that covers Covid-19 expenses with a minimum coverage of US$50,000. Test & Go only requires a two-night stay at SHA Extra Plus (SHA++) hotel on day 1 and day 5, while visitors using the Sandbox Programme must stay in one hotel for seven consecutive nights in Sandbox destinations, including Phuket, Krabi Ko Samui, among others.

For more details, visit this link.  

Advertising
Singapore 
Photograph: Shutterstock

Singapore 

Singapore and Hong Kong scrapped the long-delayed travel bubble that allows quarantine-free travel between the two cities in 2021. But those looking into entering the Lion City can now start planning their trip from February 25. Fully vaccinated Hong Kong travellers will be able to travel to Singapore without quarantine under Singapore's 'vaccinated travel lane' (VTL) scheme. Inbound travellers under the VTL list can only fly through designated VTL flight. Requirements for entry include proof of vaccination, a Vaccinated Travel Pass (Air) [VTP Air] 3 (60 days before the intended date of travel), Covid-19 travel insurance with a minimum coverage of S$30,000, self-isolation accommodation, and a pre-departure Covid-19 PCR test at an accredited or authorised testing facility or a professionally-administered Antigen Rapid Test (ART) within two days before departure for Singapore.

For more details, visit this link.

Vietnam 
Tran Quoc pagoda, Hanoi, Vietnam I Photograph: Shutterstock

Vietnam 

In recent months, Vietnam slowly eased pandemic restrictions welcoming visitors back in November 2021 under a bubble arrangement. But starting March 15, the country will fully reopen international tourism and lift all travel restrictions. Requirements to enter the country include full-vaccination certificates (with the second dose administered within six months, or a certificate of being recovered from Covid within six month), a negative PCR test 72 hours before arrival, an antigen test upon arrival (await the result while in hotel isolation), approved accommodation for 24 hours on arrival, and travel insurance with Covid-19 coverage of USD50,000.

For more updates and the latest information, visit this link.

Advertising
Philippines
El Nido, Philippines I Photograph: Unsplash/Paul Szewczyk

Philippines

Despite the surge of Covid-19 infections, the Philippines reopened its borders to foreign tourists on February 10. Travellers from visa-free countries like Hong Kong can now enter the country as long as they can present proof of vaccination, negative RT-PCR test results taken within 48 hours before departure, travel insurance for Covid-19 treatment costs from reputed insurers (minimum coverage of USD35,000), and outbound tickets to their country of origin or next country of destination. Inbound travellers are no longer required to undergo facility-based quarantine but must self-monitor for any Covid-19 symptom for seven days of arrival. Though it may be easy to enter the country, Hongkongers may have a hard time flying back to Hong Kong due to the ongoing flight ban on high-risk countries which includes the Philippines. 

For more information about the Philippines’ travel restrictions, visit this link. Visit the Philippines' tourism website to learn more about where to go and what to expect in various destinations in the Pearl of the Orient Sea. 

Macao
Cathedral of the Nativity of Our Lady I Photograph: Colin Lam

Macao

When it comes to proximity to HK, look no further than Macao. Travels to our neighbouring SAR have been restricted with the current 21-day quarantine requirement upon entering Macao. But those looking to cross the waters into the gaming hub starting from February 21, 2022, can now take advantage of the shortened 14-day quarantine. Hongkongers can enter the territory provided that they have not travelled outside mainland China within 14 days of arrival. Foreign nationals in Hong Kong with residence permits are allowed entry if they have not ventured out of Hong Kong in the last 21 days. Other requirements include getting a Covid-19 RT-PCR test during arrival and waiting for negative results to return before granted entry. Travellers who test negative will then be transported for their 14-day quarantine in their designated hotels (and present booking confirmation issued by the Medical Observation Hotel) for medical observation. 

For more information and the latest on Covid-19 restrictions in Macao, visit ssm.gov.mo. If you need recommendations and inspirations for your next Macao trip, check out our Macao guide

Advertising
Sri Lanka
Sigiriya, Sri Lanka I Photograph: Shutterstock

Sri Lanka

From pristine beaches to ancient ruins, tropical Sri Lanka is one of those exotic places that should be on your travel wish list. The country opened its borders to foreign travellers on June 1, 2021, and ​​Hong Kong citizens qualify for a Sri Lanka visa on arrival. Fully vaccinated travellers can enter Sri Lanka without an on-arrival PCR test or a quarantine. Those who only had their first dose can enter the country under a 'Flexible bio-bubble', but going around is limited to designated approved tourist sites. Other requirements include a mandatory USD75,000 Covid-19 insurance.

For more information, visit this link

Cambodia
Angkor Wat, Siam Reap, Cambodia I Photograph: Shutterstock

Cambodia

Cambodia, home of the ancient temples of Angkor Wat, opened their borders for vaccinated travellers on November 15, 2021, without the need for quarantine. Requirements to enter include a negative PCR test issued no more than 72 hours before travel and health insurance that covers Covid-19 treatment. Upon arrival, travellers will undergo a rapid antigen test and wait for the negative results before venturing out to Cambodia. 

For more information, visit this link.

Advertising
Maldives
Photograph: Shutterstock

Maldives

Known for its turquoise blue seawater, the Maldives is an irresistible destination to go for a romantic vacation. If you're dreaming of that ultimate island getaway, Maldives is a great option. The country reopened borders to all travellers from all countries on July 15, 2020, and the requirements here are a bit relaxed compared to other destinations. The country does not require proof of vaccination and quarantine, but travellers must bring proof of a negative result for PCR test taken not more than 96 hours before the scheduled departure time from the first port of embarkation. A 30-day free tourist visa on arrival is available for Hong Kong citizens. 

For more information, visit this link.

Malaysia
Photograph: Shutterstock

Malaysia

Though yet to be finalised, Malaysia is poised to open its international borders to fully vaccinated travellers in March 2022. Malaysia's National Recovery Council said there would be no mandatory quarantine. Visitors must undergo Covid-19 testing before and shortly after entry. Complete requirements for travellers have yet to be confirmed.

For updates, make sure to tune in on this link.

 

Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      An email you'll actually love

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.