Asian travel destinations open to vaccinated Hong Kong travellers

Bali, Indonesia

On February 4, 2022, picturesque Bali reopened their borders for the first time in two years to welcome visitors from all countries. Fully vaccinated travellers need to quarantine for five days in a hotel, and those who have received one dose of the vaccine must quarantine for seven days. Other requirements for entry include acquiring a Visit Visa B211A, a negative PCR test taken within a minimum of 48 hours from the time of departure from the country of origin, and mandatory medical insurance with a USD30,000 coverage for Covid-19 related expenses. Visitors are also required to download the e-HAC (Electronic Health Awareness Card/ Peduli Lindungi app on their phone.

