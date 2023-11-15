Hidden culinary gems in Hyogo Japan

Orizuru
Sushi joints are a dime a dozen in Japan, so finding one isn't a challenge. But if you're looking for a place with a rich history, head over to Kinosaki Onsen town and step into Orizuru, a sushi restaurant that has been serving customers since 1942. The name Orizuru translates to origami crane or paper crane, and like the intricate folds of the crane, this restaurant has evolved and flourished alongside the town itself, from the first sushi chef to the current third-generation chef. Every sushi chef at Orizuru has undergone rigorous training at some of Japan's most prestigious sushi establishments, honing their skills and acquiring the knowledge required to create top-notch sushi and sashimi. Enjoy nigiri or sushi, crafted with the freshest seafood of the day (starting at HK$108.19), and warm your belly with a comforting bowl of miso soup (HK$22.78).
396 Yushima, Kinosaki-cho, Toyooka City, Hyogo 669-6101, +81 796 32 2203, ori-zuru.com