The best Japanese restaurants in Hong Kong

Like many other omakase restaurants in Hong Kong, Sushi Hare is notoriously difficult to book, but for very good reason. The restaurant, helmed by master sushi chef Motoharu Inazuka, offers the Edomae-style of sushi omakase that features small touches of genius to accentuate the natural flavours of the ingredients. The shari (sushi rice) is superbly balanced and matches exceptionally well with the seasonal fish and seafood.
Hongkongers have, and always will have, a major soft spot for Japanese cuisine. Back when we could, many of us would fly for food and search for the very best in Japan. From sushi to teppanyaki, yakitori, yakiniku and much more, the options for Japanese food in Hong Kong is incredibly vast and varied. And since we can't travel to Japan as easily as we used to, here’s where you can get a taste of Japan right here.
