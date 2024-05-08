Whether it’s a Sunday roast you’re after or you want to get stuck into Dalston’s late-night drinking scene, consider yourself sorted with this list of the best pubs in the area. From live music venues right near the Kingsland Road strip to quaint backstreet pubs creeping towards De Beauvoir Town, these pubs are testament to the fact that east London’s buzzing boozing scene is alive and kicking. Want to drink elsewhere but within walking distance? Try the best pubs in Hackney, the best pubs in Shoreditch and the best pubs in Stoke Newington.

RECOMMENDED: These are the best pubs in London.

Leonie Cooper is Time Out London’s Food and Drink Editor. For more about how we curate, see our editorial guidelines.