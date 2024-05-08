London
dalston pubs, three compasses

The best pubs in Dalston

Discover Dalston’s best pubs, from hipster hangouts to old-fashioned boozers

Leonie Cooper
Edited by
Leonie Cooper
Written by
Laura Richards
Whether it’s a Sunday roast you’re after or you want to get stuck into Dalston’s late-night drinking scene, consider yourself sorted with this list of the best pubs in the area. From live music venues right near the Kingsland Road strip to quaint backstreet pubs creeping towards De Beauvoir Town, these pubs are testament to the fact that east London’s buzzing boozing scene is alive and kicking. Want to drink elsewhere but within walking distance? Try the best pubs in Hackney, the best pubs in Shoreditch and the best pubs in Stoke Newington.

RECOMMENDED: These are the best pubs in London.

Leonie Cooper is Time Out London’s Food and Drink Editor. For more about how we curate, see our editorial guidelines.

Top pubs in Dalston

Prince George
Photograph: Jess Hand

1. Prince George

  • Bars and pubs
  • Pubs
  • Dalston
  • price 1 of 4

Despite its tucked away location, The Prince George is always lively with all walks of Dalston life, shooting the breeze over good old-fashioned pints. A jukebox-led soundtrack of classic cuts and hipster-friendly obscurities adds atmosphere. They’ve upped the ante in the kitchen to fit the cool crowd, so get some good grub with your pints. The pool table too is always popular. 

The Three Compasses

2. The Three Compasses

  • Bars and pubs
  • Dalston

Along Ridley Road you’ll find this pub, popular with a young crowd. Street food operations take up residencies in the kitchen and craft beer dominates at the bar, many made within the M25. Highlights on the entertainment side of things include DJ nights, a popular pub quiz, and all the big games on mega screens.

Railway Tavern
© Britta Jaschinski

3. Railway Tavern

  • Bars and pubs
  • Gastropubs
  • Dalston
  • price 2 of 4

On a residential street where Dalston meets Islington, you’ll find this diddy local from the owners of the Pineapple in Kentish Town. A few bits of artful railway ephemera lie around the place, but otherwise, it’s a stripped-back, down-to-earth pub with a special drinks selection and Thai food. Pure and simple pub magic.

4. Duke of Wellington

  • Bars and pubs
  • De Beauvoir

In many ways, the Wellington hitches its wagon to tradition. There’s an emphasis on real ales and a slightly ‘old man’ feel to the interior. But then they host trendy foodie pop-ups and a Sunday lunch club. A broad range of spirits and late hours all add value for twenty-to-fortysomething Dalstonians who find the scene on Kingsland High Street too messy for comfort.

Shacklewell Arms
© Carolina Faruolo

5. Shacklewell Arms

  • Music
  • Music venues
  • Dalston

It’s a bit of an indie paradise in the Shacklewell, a pub best known for the gigs that go on in the back room. There’s also a rear terrace with patio heaters and tropical murals. Throw crowd of giddy students and creatives, and you’ve got yourself an almost painfully hip hangout.  

The Talbot
Talbot

6. The Talbot

  • Bars and pubs
  • Gastropubs
  • De Beauvoir

A really pleasant pub tucked away from the hectic high street on a residential road. It has a surprising amount of space once you step inside, with seating to be found upstairs and down, including on the balcony, which offers a view down the street to a leafy De Beauvoir Square. Real ales are on offer, as well as board games and a slap-up Sunday roast.

The Victoria

7. The Victoria

  • Music
  • Music venues
  • Dalston

A perennially cool and grungy pub but with a relaxed edge, visit the Victoria for live music (a tradition at this spot for decades) on a backstreet off Dalston Lane. As a pub, it’s decent – an artily thrown-together look, a few local beers, and street food takeovers in the kitchen. They also shine a light on rums from the Caribbean at the bar. 

Farr's School of Dancing

8. Farr's School of Dancing

  • Bars and pubs
  • Gastropubs
  • Dalston

Named after the former occupants of the building in the 1930s, Farr's School of Dancing is one of the Antic pub family. It serves a wide selection of craft beer and ales in a stripped back setting with a vintage-feel, and keeps punters going to the wee hours with DJ nights, jazz and comedy gigs earlier on in the week.

9. Haggerston

  • Bars and pubs
  • Dalston

The Haggeston can be a bit hit and miss – either awkwardly empty or overwhelmingly busy. But at its best, the bar has a vibrant feel, and you can choose to skulk in its dark, dingy interior or fight for a spot in its miniature, ramshackle smoking terrace to the rear.

Hunter S

10. Hunter S

  • Bars and pubs
  • De Beauvoir

This pub takes its name from the famed gonzo journalist, but don’t expect too much in the way of mind-bending antics – unless you visit the pub’s trippy toilets, that is. Back in the main room, get settled in among wild taxidermy and drink from a menu of whisky and modish craft beer. 

