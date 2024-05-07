London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Three Crowns
Harriet Langford

The best pubs in Stoke Newington

Feeling thirsty in N16? Enjoy a drink at one of Stoke Newington’s many great boozers

Leonie Cooper
Edited by
Leonie Cooper
Written by
Laura Richards
Advertising

There are many sides to Stoke Newington; there's the yummy mummys and Stokey dads, the bohemian crowd who moved in during the 1990s, and the locals who've been keeping the area's welcoming Irish pubs going for decades. No wonder there are a multitude of watering holes to suit all kinds of outings. Plough through the great gastropubs and old school boozers, to find your favourite. These are ours. If you're looking for more great local east London pubs, then try the best pubs in Hackney, as well as the best pubs in Shoreditch, and the best pubs in neighbouring Dalston.

RECOMMENDED: The 50 best pubs in London.

Leonie Cooper is Time Out London’s Food and Drink Editor. For more about how we curate, see our editorial guidelines. 

Top pubs in Stoke Newington

Auld Shillelagh
© Nerida Howard

1. Auld Shillelagh

  • Bars and pubs
  • Pubs
  • Stoke Newington

The Shillelagh is pretty legendary, often heralded as the best Irish pub outside of Ireland. Known for its exceptional Guinness, always poured with care, and occasional raucous entertainment, The Auld Shillelagh is the kind of pub where the wine list runs to ‘red or white’, and the staff are so matey and hospitable that they’ll offer to bring your Guinness over to your table. 

Read more
Rose & Crown
Booking.com

2. Rose & Crown

  • Hotels
  • B&Bs
  • Stoke Newington
  • price 2 of 4

With its flagstone floors and old school Truman Brewery style wood-panelled interior, The Rose & Crown scores high in the classic London pub stakes. Tables outside always seem to be busy (and not just in the summer), and despite being at a main road junction boast pretty special views of some of N16's most historic buildings. Best of all though is the roaring fire, the perfect place to gather during deepest darkest winter. 

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Macintosh Ales
Macintosh Ales

3. Macintosh Ales

  • Bars and pubs
  • Pubs
  • Stoke Newington

In the running for the smallest pub in London, you'll find Macintosh Ales' ale house in a Steptoe and Son-worthy stable yard on a Stoke Newington side street. Opened in 2023, this tiny one room boozer is truly independent, and there are only two kinds of small batch beer on offer, both made by Macintosh Ales - which started life in a garage in 2018. It's only open Thurs-Sun, but on sunny afternoons locals in the know spill out onto the cobbles outside. A gem. 

Read more
The Shakespeare

4. The Shakespeare

  • Bars and pubs
  • Stoke Newington

Somewhat off the beaten track, The Shakespeare is a cracking local with an island bar, a banging jukebox, affordable tipples and a pub quiz well worth getting involved in.

Read more
Advertising
The Axe
Andy Parsons

5. The Axe

  • Bars and pubs
  • Craft beer pubs
  • Stoke Newington
  • price 2 of 4

Many feared the worst when the much-loved Jan’s Belgian beer bar shut up shop. But this posh pub has taken over scores on all fronts for its whopping array of craft ales and fancy gastro grub, including a popular Sunday roast.

Read more
The Prince

6. The Prince

  • Bars and pubs
  • Gastropubs
  • Stoke Newington
  • price 3 of 4

A brilliant backstreet boozer that doesn’t get too crowded despite its sterling line-up of craft beer, fine wine and restaurant-standard grub. The interior is stunning, but a petite paved garden at the back suits the summer drinkers just as well.

Read more
Advertising

7. Jolly Butchers

  • Bars and pubs
  • Craft beer pubs
  • Stoke Newington
  • price 2 of 4

An adored beer haven known for representing breweries from all around the UK, settle in for a proper beery session at the Butchers. Cask and keg are given equal standing, and the pub is just as celebrated for its hearty Sunday roasts.

Read more
Book online
The Three Crowns
Harriet Langford

8. The Three Crowns

  • Bars and pubs
  • Pubs
  • Stoke Newington

A huge corner boozer where Stoke Newington High Street meets lah-di-dah Church Street, The Three Crowns is an ever-reliable option in N16. Food is a strong point, with a designated dining room area with great big glass windows looking out onto all the local comings and goings. But if you just want a drink, veer left upon entry and grab a Chesterfield sofa and the days papers for a sensible solo session.

Read more
Advertising

9. The Clarence Tavern

  • Bars and pubs
  • Pubs
  • Stoke Newington

Locals might remember it as the Daniel Defoe (the Robinson Crusoe novelist was a one-time Stokey resident), but The Clarence Tavern is now in it's most bougie phase; as a high-end gastropub. Food is seasonal, swanky, and pricey (the sharing lamb was £69 last time we checked), but extremely tasty. Not a pub for sinking endless pints, but rather impressing your new partner's posh parents.

Read more
The Red Lion

10. The Red Lion

  • Bars and pubs
  • Craft beer pubs
  • Stoke Newington

One of the grandest buildings on Church Street, the sprawing Red Lion – with its mighty fine decked beer garden at the rear and epic pizza menu – still has the faint whiff of a student union bar about it, but it's still one of the best options around for big games, with massive TVs for sport.

Read more
Order online
Advertising
Lady Mildmay
Andy Parsons

11. Lady Mildmay

  • Bars and pubs
  • Gastropubs
  • Newington Green
  • price 2 of 4

A gastropub with a strong gin line-up, approachable staff and an open-door policy to four-legged friends, the Lady Mildmay down in Newington Green scores on all fronts. But it’s Sunday lunch that impresses the most. You’d best book ahead.

Read more
Book online
The Londesborough

12. The Londesborough

  • Bars and pubs
  • Stoke Newington

With its posh pub décor and quiet backstreet location, The Londesborough is a good bet for evenings when you want to fit in a spot of refined drinking. Cosy up on sofas by the fire or sit up at the table for some posh pub grub.

Read more
Find more pubs and bars in Stoke Newington
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Bestselling Time Out offers
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.