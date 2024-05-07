With so many to choose from, here are the best boozers in what is still one of London’s hippest neighbourhoods

Hackney is hardly lacking in places to grab a drink. Still one of London’s coolest boroughs, the area boasts a spectacular array of banging bars and great nightlife spots, not to mention some of the country’s best breweries.

But if you’re not in the mood for a cocktail bar, or if a taproom is too hop-heavy for you, Hackney has some great pubs for you to sink yourself into. Whether you're after an authentic and uncomplicated Irish boozer, a spot that also offers vegan food or somewhere you can pop into after a day in the park, Hackney’s pubs cater to everyone.

If you’re overwhelmed by choice, or just planning a pub crawl and want some recommendations, here’s Time Out’s guide to the best pubs in Hackney. If you're looking for more boozers in east London, try the best pubs in Dalston and the finest pubs in Stoke Newington.

RECOMMENDED: These are the best pubs in Shoreditch.

Leonie Cooper is Time Out London’s Food and Drink Editor. For more about how we curate, see our editorial guidelines.