Chesham Arms
Jess Hand

The best pubs in Hackney

With so many to choose from, here are the best boozers in what is still one of London’s hippest neighbourhoods

Leonie Cooper
Edited by
Leonie Cooper
Written by
Laura Richards
Hackney is hardly lacking in places to grab a drink. Still one of London’s coolest boroughs, the area boasts a spectacular array of banging bars and great nightlife spots, not to mention some of the country’s best breweries

But if you’re not in the mood for a cocktail bar, or if a taproom is too hop-heavy for you, Hackney has some great pubs for you to sink yourself into. Whether you're after an authentic and uncomplicated Irish boozer, a spot that also offers vegan food or somewhere you can pop into after a day in the park, Hackney’s pubs cater to everyone.

If you’re overwhelmed by choice, or just planning a pub crawl and want some recommendations, here’s Time Out’s guide to the best pubs in Hackney. If you're looking for more boozers in east London, try the best pubs in Dalston and the finest pubs in Stoke Newington.

RECOMMENDED: These are the best pubs in Shoreditch. 

Leonie Cooper is Time Out London’s Food and Drink Editor. For more about how we curate, see our editorial guidelines.

Top pubs in Hackney

Chesham Arms
Photograph: Jess Hand

1. Chesham Arms

  • Bars and pubs
  • Gastropubs
  • Hackney
  • price 2 of 4

More like a handsome country pub than an East End local, this spot nearly fell under Hackney’s redevelopment spell. Thanks to a community petition, however, it was saved. From the lilac frontage to the textbook Great British pub interiors, there’s so much to love (not to mention the cute back garden). And with a rotating range of beers, ales and cider, you’ll want to keep coming back to this cracking community asset.

Read more
Spurstowe Arms
Spurstowe Arms

2. Spurstowe Arms

  • Bars and pubs
  • Pubs
  • Dalston
  • price 2 of 4

One of the more mature pubs in the Hackney canon, the Spurstowe Arms works a sophisticated stripped-back charm, never trying too hard to impress. The nondescript exterior would have you believe it was a football pub or stop-off for a desperate quick half, but inside features fresh-cut flowers, polished brass and a grand horseshoe bar, which offers four ales on tap, a fab wine list and even cocktails.

Read more
Pembury Tavern
Photograph: Pembury Tavern

3. Pembury Tavern

  • Bars and pubs
  • Hackney

Five Points Brewing Co is now the proud parent of The Pembury Tavern, a pub on the busy junction with Dalston Lane that the brewery took its name from. Five Points got a feel for things behind the bar before a refurb, and by taking a sympathetic approach to the wants of existing punters, the two best things about the Pembury – pizza and pints – are still the main focus. They’ve also kept the bar billiards, don’t worry. Expect the Five Points range on tap – its Railway Porter doing a storming trade – as well as options from UK indies.

Read more
Dove
Dove

4. Dove

  • Bars and pubs
  • Gastropubs
  • London Fields
  • price 2 of 4

At the heart of the bustling Broadway Market, Dove is a Belgian beer-lovers heaven. Fittingly, it has the feel of a Continental tavern, with oak everywhere and an oversubscribed bar, which is the focus of the action. The menu is filled with Trappist, gueuze and fruit beers: it’s an exhaustive list celebrating the best of a proper beer culture. To soak it all up, steaming bowls of moules-frites fly from the kitchen, and there’s a whole meat-free menu on offer, too. It makes the Dove a perfect for a post-market pitstop.

Read more
Marksman
Andy Parsons

5. Marksman

  • Bars and pubs
  • Gastropubs
  • Hackney Road

If you’ve found yourself with the conundrum of whether to dedicate Saturday night to fine dining or serious drinking, this Hackney Road pub is for you. Following its grand re-opening almost a decade ago, the bar was left mainly intact, with many on-tap offerings and a great bottled beer selection. It’s the food, though, that’s its crowning glory, even picking up the title of Michelin Pub of the Year. Unfortunately, this means that tables fill up fast, so it’s worth booking if you’re keen. And take it from us, it’s definitely worth being keen.

Read more
The Cock Tavern

6. The Cock Tavern

  • Bars and pubs
  • Breweries
  • Hackney

This brewpub pulls in a big crowd thanks to its 24 taps of locally – quite literally – brewed beers and a number of guest spots. Most certainly not a hipster bar, there’s staunch traditionalism here: along with the home brewed beers you’ll find pork pies, scratchings and (award-winning) pickled eggs, and the decor is comfortably scuffed. It really is the perfect package, especially if you’re able to leave any smutty puns at the door.

Read more
Royal Oak
Royal Oak

7. Royal Oak

  • Bars and pubs
  • Gastropubs
  • Bethnal Green
  • price 2 of 4

A good-looking pub on cutesy Columbia Road, The Royal Oak is built around a handsome central bar. The scene is a boisterous one, as easily distracted staff deliver pricey wines and ales to an assortment of vintage-clad creatives who keep the hum of conversation going throughout the night. It’s at its best earlier in the week: Fridays and Saturdays can be uncomfortably frantic, and the flower market on the doorstep means Sundays can be a crush. Keen-eyed sitcom enthusiasts may recognise the Royal Oak from its starring role in 1990s classic Goodnight Sweetheart, although the current owners seem strangely reluctant to advertise the source of the pub’s 15 minutes.

Read more
People's Park Tavern

8. People's Park Tavern

  • Bars and pubs
  • Gastropubs
  • Victoria Park
  • price 2 of 4

During the day, this sprawling boozer is always a buzzing reflection of the area’s park life, with visitors to the verdant space marking this as a pit stop or an end goal. You’ll find plenty of dog walkers here with their pups, settling in for a warming-up by the fire or for an afternoon of sport on big screens. By night it makes its own fun with quizzes, discos and comedy nights. But the main draw is the sprawling beer garden, with pretty bunting and a constant summertime crowd enjoying pub grub and pints.

Read more
Buy ticket
Sebright Arms
© Charlotte Mayhew

9. Sebright Arms

  • Bars and pubs
  • Bethnal Green
  • price 1 of 4

This back-passage boozer-slash-live-music-venue just off Hackney Road has maintained its dedication to championing local craft beers. Look for anything from Hackney Brewery, London Fields or Redchurch on rotation on tap – as well as showcasing fast food pop-ups. 

Read more
The Spread Eagle
Photograph: The Spread Eagle

10. The Spread Eagle

  • Bars and pubs
  • Gastropubs
  • Homerton
  • price 2 of 4

The Spread Eagle boasts the title as London’s first fully vegan pub. There are loads 14 taps pouring vegan-friendly beer and food is a real selling point, with plant-based Sunday roasts, pie and mash, burgers and all manner of snacks. Sink a vegan cocktail too, including a tasty tequila sour made using chickpea water.

Read more
Book online
The Virgin Queen
Photograph: Andy Parsons

11. The Virgin Queen

  • Bars and pubs
  • Pubs
  • Haggerston
  • price 2 of 4

For those unacquainted, this was once a London legend that doubled as a museum to football, as well as acting as a home away from home for West Bromwich Albion fans. Now you’ll find posh Viccy Park chippy Fish House and 15 beer taps mostly dedicated to what’s brewed within the M25, like a citrussy session IPA from Gipsy Hill. The interior is panelled in gorgeous carved wood, and fabric-covered pews act as seats in the small drinking space. A striking pub experience.

Read more
Nelsons Head
Andy Parsons

12. Nelsons Head

  • Bars and pubs
  • Pubs
  • Hackney Road
  • price 2 of 4

The old-timey mock-Tudor exterior sets you up for what’s in store with a visit here. An honest-to-goodness boozer with patterned carpets, engraved mirrors, a collage of beer mats, maritime art and a wood-burning stove. It also just so happens to be something of an LGBT+ icon, with regular drag shows and karaoke. 

Read more
Pub on the Park

13. Pub on the Park

  • Bars and pubs
  • London Fields

This buzzing boozer close to London Fields station really draws the crowds in summer. Most of that’s down to a spacious outdoor terrace, with the green of London Fields itself within pint-tossing distance. There’s a solid selection of ales on pull pump, with regularly changing drops. A short wine list also features, alongside seasonal stuff - jugs of Pimm’s do brisk business in the summer.

Read more
