It’s the neighbourhood where all the cool kids come out to play, so it’s hardly surprising that you’re spoilt for choice when it comes to drinking options in Hackney. Cocktail bars are cutting edge, but in a way that’s not too try-hard. Wine bars bring high-end vino down to earth. And some of the country’s best breweries are found in the area, with hip, hop-heavy taprooms for the beer-loving public to explore, as well as two of London's most hedonistic heavy metal dive bars. Browse through our list of the area’s best bars for boozing inspiration come day or night thoughout the Hackney – including Stoke Newington, London Fields, Bethnal Green, Hackney Wick and Dalston. If you're hungry, here are Hackney's best restaurants.

RECOMMENDED: Try out the very best bars in London.