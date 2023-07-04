London
Photograph: Trailer Happiness

The best bars in Notting Hill

Whether you’re partying during Carnival or looking for year-round drinks, W10 has a spot for every punter. Here are Time Out's top picks

Edited by
Leonie Cooper
Written by
Laura Richards
&
Leonie Cooper
Whether you’re looking for a stop-off around Notting Hill Carnival or a place for your next date night in west London, this list of Notting Hill’s very best bars will see you right. Find gin joints and pubs as well as rum-loving haunts and old school Victorian boozers. Some pride themselves on their laid-back energy while others will be heaving at the bar when it's cocktail o’clock. Then, after you've had a few drinks, check out the best restaurants in Notting Hill for a decent bite to eat.

RECOMMENDED: Find more fun in the neighbourhood in our Notting Hill area guide.

Best bars in Notting Hill

Trailer Happiness

1. Trailer Happiness

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Portobello Road
  • price 2 of 4

This popular Portobello Road basement establishment calls itself a tiki bar, but the vintage decor resists simple categorisation. It looks like a suburban-American rumpus room from the mid-1960s, but underneath the thick layer of kitsch is a very good cocktail bar; the bartenders know their business. They also spin a great vintage playlist.

The Little Yellow Door
The Little Yellow Door

2. The Little Yellow Door

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Portobello Road
  • price 3 of 4

With a fictional flatshare concept, The Little Yellow Door hosts some of the best supper clubs, cocktails and boozy brunches in town. On the menu you'll find a house rum punch, premium G&Ts and creative twists on well loved classics – and make sure you swing by for £5 picantes every Wednesday to Friday. There's history here too – the first contract for Notting Hill Carnival was written up and signed in the bar's den. 

Laylow
Laylow

3. Laylow

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Vegan
  • Notting Hill

Celebrity A-lister spot Laylow is a member’s only club in support of emerging musicians and creative. But don't fear, if you aren’t a member, you can still visit the ground floor restaurant which is open to the public for eating and drinking and there are gigs too which anyone with a ticket can attend. 

Viajante 87
Viajante 87

4. Viajante 87

A 'zero-waste' agaveria, Viajante 87 is all about cocktails with class. Barstaff here are fermenting and pickling where others are simply pulling pints, while the majority of ingredients come from sister restaurant Los Mochis, with the leftovers elegantly turned into incredible drinks. Tequila is the done thing here – you might end up with a headache the next day, but at least your conscience will be clear. 

5. The Pelican

  • Bars and pubs
  • Gastropubs
  • Notting Hill

This freshly spruced-up Notting Hill boozer has been given the gastropub treatment and is now one of the fanciest drinking holes in London. Its stripped-back but still welcoming interior houses diners tucking into a modern British menu laden with eclectic delights including mince on toast, potted shrimp, and tomahawk steak. 

Gold
Gold

7. Gold

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Portobello Road
  • price 2 of 4

Gold has a full contemporary list of low intervention, organic, biodynamic and natural wines. Many from recognisable appellations, some from lesser known regions known for high quality production and a handful of the unusual. Their food is great too, with seasonal ingredients and the use of wood roasting, charring and slow cooking.

 

