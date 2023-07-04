This popular Portobello Road basement establishment calls itself a tiki bar, but the vintage decor resists simple categorisation. It looks like a suburban-American rumpus room from the mid-1960s, but underneath the thick layer of kitsch is a very good cocktail bar; the bartenders know their business. They also spin a great vintage playlist.
Whether you’re looking for a stop-off around Notting Hill Carnival or a place for your next date night in west London, this list of Notting Hill’s very best bars will see you right. Find gin joints and pubs as well as rum-loving haunts and old school Victorian boozers. Some pride themselves on their laid-back energy while others will be heaving at the bar when it's cocktail o’clock. Then, after you've had a few drinks, check out the best restaurants in Notting Hill for a decent bite to eat.
RECOMMENDED: Find more fun in the neighbourhood in our Notting Hill area guide.