A gorgeous brick and timber 1930s boozer, which also happens to be one of south London's most radical pubs. LGBTQ+ programming here is exemplary, with queer-friendly events upstairs and down from the likes of Pop-Up Dyke Bar. Food comes from the southern-fried Licked, with cheese-stuffed focaccia toasties, oyster mushrooms with creole vegan mayo, and big, sloppy burgers. It's also a great place to take a load off: there’s plenty of seating at large wooden tables next to the central bar, in the back garden and facing Nunhead Green.
From boozers down the backstreets of Peckham and neighbouring Nunhead to (possibly) the cheapest pint of Guinness in London, and not forgetting a handful of gleefully unhinged drinking dens, there’s something for every sesh in this south London locale. Discover excellent places championing craft beer as well as smart gastropubs and rowdy establishments that were made for proper partying and sublime Sunday roasts.
