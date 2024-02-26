A gorgeous brick and timber 1930s boozer, which also happens to be one of south London's most radical pubs. LGBTQ+ programming here is exemplary, with queer-friendly events upstairs and down from the likes of Pop-Up Dyke Bar. Food comes from the southern-fried Licked, with cheese-stuffed focaccia toasties, oyster mushrooms with creole vegan mayo, and big, sloppy burgers. It's also a great place to take a load off: there’s plenty of seating at large wooden tables next to the central bar, in the back garden and facing Nunhead Green.