Clamber up to the very top of the sleek, Scandi-style One Hundred Shoreditch hotel and you'll find a Palm Springs-esque rooftop retreat. Up on the seventh floor it's all terrazzo tiles, panoramic views, cactuses, and of course cocktails. Fitting the California theme, expect Margaritas, tacos and tostadas.
London has loads of lovely beer gardens, but there’s nothing like a rooftop bar when the temperature heats up. The combo of a killer view and a punchy cocktail sipped against the city's skyline is unbeatable. And that skyline looks pretty damn good from a Shoreditch vantage point, too. Here are east London’s brightest and best rooftop bars.
