Boundary
Boundary

The best rooftop bars in Shoreditch

The finest alfresco roof gardens, decks and terraces for sunny days and summer evenings

Edited by
Leonie Cooper
Written by
Leonie Cooper
&
Bobby Palmer
London has loads of lovely beer gardens, but there’s nothing like a rooftop bar when the temperature heats up. The combo of a killer view and a punchy cocktail sipped against the city's skyline is unbeatable. And that skyline looks pretty damn good from a Shoreditch vantage point, too. Here are east London’s brightest and best rooftop bars.

RECOMMENDED: London's best restaurants for outdoor dining.

Shoreditch’s best rooftop bars

The Rooftop - One Hundred Shoreditch
One Hundred Shoreditch

1. The Rooftop - One Hundred Shoreditch

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Shoreditch

Clamber up to the very top of the sleek, Scandi-style One Hundred Shoreditch hotel and you'll find a Palm Springs-esque rooftop retreat. Up on the seventh floor it's all terrazzo tiles, panoramic views, cactuses, and of course cocktails. Fitting the California theme, expect Margaritas, tacos and tostadas. 

Read more
Book online
Boundary Rooftop
Boundary

2. Boundary Rooftop

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Shoreditch

This unsurprisingly popular spot is perched atop the Terence Conran-designed Boundary Project, which also contains a boutique hotel, a restaurant, a café and a deli. Aside from the wood-burning fire and the dramatic panorama of the City skyline after dark, there's a weather-proof pergola, allowing the bar and alfresco dining area to stay open in all weathers. 

Read more
Book online
Queen of Hoxton
Photo: Queen of Hoxton

3. Queen of Hoxton

  • Clubs
  • Shoreditch

A sprawling bar-club hybrid, with a rooftop that gets a new, ever-more-vibrant theme with every changing of the season. It's currently celebrating Spanish culture and calling itself 'Little Barcelona'. Expect sangria slushies and tasty tapas. 

 

Read more
Buy ticket
Culpeper
Photograph: The Culpeper

4. Culpeper

  • Bars and pubs
  • Gastropubs
  • Spitalfields
  • price 2 of 4

Culpeper – named after Nicholas Culpeper, the seventeenth-century English herbalist, who lived in nearby Spitalfields – is a tonic for any East Ender. A gastropub which grows its salads and herbs in planters on the roof garden, you can sit up there too, and eat from a seasonal menu under the sun while sipping wine. Ideal.

Read more
Aviary

5. Aviary

  • Restaurants
  • Moorgate
  • price 3 of 4

This 10th floor bar-restaurant with a roomy open-air terrace at Finsbury Square's Montcalm Hotel has killer panoramic view, and was once hugely popular with the post-work crowd. Cuddle up on modernist furniture and sink spritzes till the sun don't shine.

Read more
Book online
Golden Bee

6. Golden Bee

  • Bars and pubs
  • Shoreditch

Looking for somewhere with a buzz? Well it's all about the party at this quirky cocktail bar on Singer Street, just around the corner from Old Street tube. Check their listings for regular DJ nights and ticketed parties, with Afrobeats and house music a speciality. 

Read more
7. The Red Lion

  • Bars and pubs
  • Hoxton

Formerly a bog-standard boozer, now a wannabe-boho hangout off Hoxton Square, with pizza on the menu and beer-engulfed benches on the roof. Compared to some of Shoreditch's busier,  rooftop hotspots, this one is a bit more down-to-earth.

Read more
Old Fountain

8. Old Fountain

  • Bars and pubs
  • Old Street

This Camra award-winning boozer with a traditional feel serves up craft beer and modern food – and it has a relatively green roof terrace hidden above it. 

 

Read more
Book online
Sushisamba Bar
© Guy Dimond

9. Sushisamba Bar

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Liverpool Street
  • price 3 of 4

This dizzyingly high viewing platform-meets-cocktail bar can be found up in the Heron Tower, also home to Duck & Waffle. The outdoor terrace is a sight to behold, with an enormous tree sculpture that sparkles after sunset.

Read more
