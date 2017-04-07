23 fantastic things to do in London this weekend

The countdown to the weekend is on and there’s plenty to be packing in over the next couple of days. Get yourself to a ‘Twin Peaks’ bash, stay late at Tate Britain for live music and workshops, or sip your way through Saturday at Rhubarb Pale Ale’s launch party. Make it count with the list below!

CENTRAL

42nd Street, Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Fri-Sat, £25-£75. A spectacular revival for the glitzy American musical classic.

Pimp My Easter Egg Pop-Up, We Built This City, Sat, £8. The Cocoa Den will be hosting an egg-decorating workshop where you’ll get to make a Belgian chocolate egg all nice and fancy with edible decorations (googly eyes, icing smiles, you know the deal).

‘Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me’, Curzon Soho, Sun, £15. David Lynch’s prequel to his beloved TV show will be preceded by the equally dreamlike short film ‘Meshes of the Afternoon’, by American avant-garde pioneer Maya Deren.

NORTH

Macho?, Wellcome Collection, TONIGHT, prices vary. Explore the meaning of masculinity at this Wellcome Collection late night special, where artists and experts will share a platform with drag queens and choirs to unpick the complexities of machismo.

La La Land, O2 Academy Islington, TONIGHT, £6. A Massaoke sing-along with a live band and DJs providing classic anthems from the 1980s to the 2000s and beyond.

En Vogue, Koko, TONIGHT, phone for prices. They’ve fallen out more times than they’ve sung the words ‘whatta man’, but a three-piece version of the ace R&B group will be back on stage tonight.

Rhubarb Pale Ale Launch Party, Wild Card Brewery, Sat, free. The official launch party for the new herbaceous ale which will feature PoP Campaign debuting their Feminist Jukebox – a night of music made by women.

Handmade in Highgate, Highgate Literary & Scientific Institution, Sat-Sun, free. Get your hands on original designs and crafts at this designer and makers fair held in the beautiful Highgate Literary & Scientific Institute.

You Are Looking at Something That Never Occurred, Zabludowicz Collection, all weekend, free. This group show of 14 artists who all use photography in their work spans 40 years, from the ’70s to now, and it looks at how artists make use of cameras to skew our view of past and present, fact and fiction.

EAST

The Black Madonna: The Residency Opening Party, XOYO, TONIGHT, £20. Welcoming the next resident being installed at XOYO for the coming three months. She'll take clubbers on a tour of her vinyl collection, featuring dance, electro, EBM, industrial and techno hits.

Secundino Hernández: Paso, Victoria Miro, Fri-Sat, free. Build and destroy, that’s what Spanish painter Secundino Hernández does. He builds layers of paint on big canvases, then strips them away, constructs visual compositions and tears them down. Sounds tiring huh? But not so to look at.

Flying Vinyl Festival, Oval Space, Sat, from £20. A one-day celebration of alternative music featuring The Wytches, Spring King, Hidden Charms, TRAAMS, Dream Wife, Anteros, Trudy & The Romance and more.

The Embers Collective Presents Women Warriors, Hackney Picturehouse, Sun, £10. The Embers Collective is a story-telling collective spinning old age yarns with a modern edge. Join their evening celebrating 'women warriors' where they'll be resurfacing tales from pagan folklore filled with stories of strong, fighting women and goddesses.

London Coffee Festival, Old Truman Brewery, all weekend, £16.50 adv. A celebration of London's vibrant coffee culture featuring gourmet coffee, speciality tea, artisan food, demonstrations from world-class baristas, live music and a comprehensive ‘lab’ seminar programme.

SOUTH

Late at Tate Britain: Stand Firm, Tate Britain, TONIGHT, free. Music from Touching Bass – a family of south London-based soul disciples focused on forwarding the legacy of black-oriented music, performance poetry from Kareem Parkins-Brown, and a creative workshop led by Brixton-based skate and lifestyle brand Satta.

Consent, Dorfman Theatre, Fri-Sat, £50-£55. Anna Maxwell Martin stars in Nina Raine's brave new play about justice, empathy and consent.

Escape the Scaffold, Theatre 503, Fri-Sat, £15, £12 concs. Rising star playwright Titas Halder follows his impressively eerie London debut show 'Run the Beast Down' with another chiller.

City Lit Takeover, The Nines Peckham, all weekend, prices vary. An events programme of music, arts and parties curated by London’s adult learning institute, the City Lit.

Queer British Art, Tate Britain, all weekend, £16.50. Two pieces of legislation set the timespan for this exhibition. One is the abolition of the death penalty for sodomy in 1861; the other is the partial decriminalisation of homosexuality in 1967.

WEST

Classic Cinema Club: ‘Cleo from 5 to 7’, Ealing Town Hall, TONIGHT, £7, £6 concs. French new waver Agnès Varda’s second feature is filled with the beauty of Paris’s natural light.

The Food Market Chiswick, The Pavilion, Sun, free. Join this farmer's market by Duke's Meadows for a Sunday graze. Prices start at just £1 and there are all kinds of independent British food producers present.

Moomin Adventures at Kew Gardens, all weekend, £15. London just can't get enough of those portly Moomin trolls; first they had their own exhibition at the Southbank Centre and now they're departing Moominvalley to take part in Moomin Adventures at Kew Gardens.

Fear and Love: Reactions to a Complex World, Design Museum, all weekend, £14. Discover 11 installations exploring prominent issues, defining our time. Themes include networked sexuality, sentient robots, slow fashion and settled nomads.

AND FINALLY

