A collage of things relating to renting a room
Image: Jamie Inglis / Shutterstock
Image: Jamie Inglis / Shutterstock

10 hacks to help you find a room to rent in London – from Londoners old and new

Looking for a place to call home? Time Out staff share their expert(ish) advice about navigating the capital’s rental market

Chiara Wilkinson
Edited by Chiara Wilkinson
Deputy Editor, UK
I’ve lived in this city for four years and have lived in four different properties in that time. A London baby, I know – but still long enough to have learned a thing or two about the capital’s treacherous rental market.

My first London home was a strange-smelling shoebox above an agave bar on Kingsland Road. The second? A recently renovated Victorian townhouse with a garden which a former flatmate snagged for bargain rates during the pandemic (we begrudgingly moved out when the landlord raised rent by a sweet 60 percent). Fast forward through a month at an ex’s and now I’m living in a shared house in a decent area, paying below average rent with an (actually!) nice landlord. Hell, it’s not perfect, but I could be doing a lot worse.  

The art of finding a good room to rent in the capital is an art you’ll slowly learn to master – often because you won’t have much other choice. Those horror stories about evil landlords, bidding wars, impossible flatmate interviews and viewing queues down the street? Not to scare you, but there’s some truth in them. 

There is, of course, the bog-standard advice you shouldn’t overlook when searching for a room: don’t rent somewhere with mould (it probably won’t go away), always do the viewing in person, and don’t take that flat on the other side of the river to your pals (you won’t make the journey as often as you think). But there’s also a few other hacks you can have up your sleeve when embarking on the dreaded rental search. We asked Time Out staff to share their top tricks and tips for anyone looking for a room to rent in the capital: listen up, take note, and (most importantly) good luck. 

How much is the average rent in London?

According to Spare Room, the average rent for a room in London in 2024 is £983 per month. Of course, it will vary depending on your postcode: if you’re looking to live in Islington, for example, expect to shell out around £1,187 for a room. If you venture out to East Ham, average rents sit at around £775. Londoners are currently spending around 40 percent of their earnings on rent, so whatever you do, be sure to budget accordingly. 

How to find cheap rent in London

Let’s not beat around the bush: renting in this city is bloody expensive. Finding cheap rent is often a matter of luck and patience, and people will go to all sorts of lengths to cut costs on their housing bills. If you’re tackling the private market, word-of-mouth is often how you’ll find those rare gems: decent quality rooms at lower-than-average rent. Being flexible on the area you live in will help you cut rent costs, as will sharing a room with a partner. Sadly, though, cheap rent often comes at the expense of space, proximity to central London and sometimes decent living conditions. There are also alternative living options you can explore – like shared warehouse living, canal boats or property guardianships – which often claim to come with lower price tags.

Are rent prices rising? 

According to the Office for National Statistics, average UK private rents increased by 8.4 percent between August 2023 to 2024, while in London, rent increased by 9.6 percent over the year.

How to find a room to rent in London

If you’re looking to find a specific room, rather than a whole property, there’s lots of ways to do it. Our advice? Use your network. Post ads on Instagram stories saying you’re looking for somewhere to live and ask your followers to share it: you never know who your mates, auntie or old babysitter might know. Look on Facebook groups like ‘Gals Who Rent’, ‘MatesPlace’ and ‘Hackney Wick Spaces’. Facebook might be dead but it still has a few decent private groups which are worth checking out before you fork out for SpareRoom’s early bird access. 

10 tips for finding a room to rent in London

1. Have a game plan

Photograph: Shutterstock

‘For me, it was keeping an eye on Instagram stories and getting in touch with friends of friends – and being as fearless as possible with people who were sort of strangers – that got me the place I’m in now. I found my old house through the estate agents’ Instagram stories and replying the moment it was posted: make sure you set alerts for local estate agents’ story posts. If you’re looking for somewhere in a pair or group, divide up areas to call estate agents to arrange viewings in an effort to get as broad a scope as possible.’ 

https://media.timeout.com/images/106138824/image.jpg
Georgia Evans
 Commercial Editor, Time Out

2. Don’t rent with your mates

‘Best mates don’t make best flatmates – that’s obvious enough – but you can also make a serious argument for not living with friends, full stop. On the one hand, you don’t want to ruin friendships by descending to treating your mates like siblings, but on the other, it’s much more of an adventure to rent with randoms. London is filled with wonderful people: I’ve met so many great people by expanding my circle with random housemates.’ 

https://media.timeout.com/images/106137975/image.jpg
Ed Cunningham
 News Editor, Time Out UK and Time Out London
3. Think about what you loved about a previous home

Photograph: Shutterstock

‘I left a neighbourhood I loved – in a city I loved even more – to make the exciting yet bittersweet move to London. Rather than dwelling on what I was giving up, I had a long hard think about why I loved my previous set-up so much and used that to create a shortlist of priorities for my new home. Top of the list: a big park within fifteen minutes walk (check!), friends within the same postcode (check!) and great neighbourhood pubs where you can get to know the regulars (the regulars remain cautious, but I’m still hopeful).’

https://media.timeout.com/images/106179342/image.jpg
Olivia Simpson
 Translations Editor

4. Be flexible with the number of rooms you look for

‘It might sound pretty crazy to broaden your search bracket even more, but hear me out. I was house-hunting this summer with two friends and it wasn’t until we threw four-bed viewings into the mix that we had any luck finding a nice place. We aren’t splitting the rent of that fourth room: instead, we scoured SpareRoom for another food-obsessed, trash-TV-watching girly and it worked out just great. Do try to go for dinner with a prospective housemate first, to suss them out: if they insist on buying separate butter or are ‘‘super chill’’ about hygiene, you probably need to keep hunting.’ 

https://media.timeout.com/images/106055825/image.jpg
Liv Kelly
 Contributing Writer
5. Hang out in pubs

Photograph: Jess Hand

‘Pubs. They’re great! And not just for chucking away your hard earned cash or student loan, but for making connections. You want to live in Hackney/Camden/Peckham? Then find the best pubs in the area – check our guides if you need help with that – sink a few drinks and then get chatting to people who you think look cool and similar to your age. Local people drink in local pubs – and such is the swift turnover of rentals in London, locals are likely to know someone who’s looking for a new flatmate. Even if they don’t know of anything right now, follow your new pals on Instagram and when you’re asking around again in a few months time, you never know. Your new connections might come through with a room.’ 

https://media.timeout.com/images/106138839/image.jpg
Leonie Cooper
 Food and Drink Editor, Time Out London

6. Go the extra mile to impress prospective housemates

‘It’s difficult enough to come across a listing for a decent, affordable room in a nice-sounding houseshare, but take heed: once you’ve secured that viewing, it’s every hopeful housemate for themself. Thanks to the state of the rental market, rooms like this will have a lot of competition, meaning it’s simply not enough anymore to be friendly, tidy and be able to afford the rent. If you can bake, why not bring some cookies? If you can’t, how about a bottle of wine (just make sure they’re drinkers!) or treats from your hometown? It might sound cringe, but trust me – I’ve both received and gifted cake at a viewing, and it works every time.’ 

https://media.timeout.com/images/106137956/image.jpg
Grace Beard
 Travel Editor
7. Don’t restrict yourself to the ‘cool’ areas

Photograph: Shutterstock

‘I’m just going to come right out and say it: you don’t have to live in Hackney. Trust me, I’ve been there: it feels like you might get permanent FOMO if you live anywhere else in the city. But London is a big old place, and some of its most ‘hyped’ areas are now permanently rammed, eye-wateringly expensive, and (whisper it) not always worth the hype. But there’s no need to miss out on any of the fun: click around on Google Maps a bit and see flats in areas you’ve never heard of. Once you start looking, you’ll find that Nunhead is as close to Jumbi as Peckham is, and Green Lanes is as near to Dalston’s bar scene as Clapton.’

https://media.timeout.com/images/106137966/image.jpg
Ella Doyle
 Guides Editor

8. Be sure to check the boring things

‘You’ve secured a viewing. Now, slow down: it can be easy to get caught up in the size of your bed and how close you are to a tube station, but it’s vital to check the safety of the property. I once lived in a house with an unsafe boiler that was leaking carbon monoxide. We only found out in time because we had suspicions and brought in an engineer ourselves. Always check the boiler, smoke alarm and carbon monoxide monitor.’

 

https://media.timeout.com/images/105848565/image.jpg
Jessica Phillips
 Social Media Editor
9. Don’t feel you *have* to stay close to a tube station

Photograph: Shutterstock

‘National rail and buses can be just as quick at getting you where you need to go. When I first moved to Brockley in south east London, lots of people warned me about the lack (or non-existence) of tube stations. But in actual fact, the Overground, buses and Nation Rail trains get me wherever I need to go super efficiently (I can be in London Bridge in 10 minutes and at Waterloo in 15 minutes on the trusty Hayes line, plus the 171 bus takes me right outside my door after a night out). That’s not to mention that ditching the tube is often cheaper and you can be smug during strikes.’

https://media.timeout.com/images/106036961/image.jpg
Alex Sims
 Contributing Writer and Editor

10. Once you find a good room, never leave

‘Finding a good flat in London is more rare and precious than getting a table at the Devonshire on a Friday night. And finding any flat, let alone one you actually love, is hell in itself. With this in mind, once you find the perfect rental, hold on to it for dear life. I’ve been in my current place for four, soon to be five, years. Housemates have come and gone, but I’ve stayed put: filling the spots is always the better alternative to moving, plus now I have an actual relationship with my landlord. And if you do ever decide to leave your perfect abode, do the decent thing and pass it on to a friend.’

https://media.timeout.com/images/106055859/image.jpg
India Lawrence
 Contributing writer
