Every year, this iconic London hotel receives a Christmas makeover from a famous designer: 2020 saw a McQueens Flowers oak-style treeadorned with over 10,000 crystal garlands, while 2019 was a traditional gold and red extravaganza courtesy of Christian Louboutin. This year's 'Celestial Snow Globe' by Dior is a spaceship-like minimalistic affair that'll no doubt divide opinions. Exquisite rooms have classy art deco stylings, en suite marble bathrooms, and state of the art technology. And for a ‘turkey and all the trimmings’ meal, the Claridge’s Festive menu (from £95 per person) is available as a Christmas Eve or Day dinner, or Boxing Day lunch. After a great breakfast, walk it all off in nearby Hyde Park.
Nowhere does Christmas quite like London. You'll find stunning shopping options across the capital, paired with dazzling Christmas light around every corner. There are also heaps of unusual things to enjoy in the city and heaps of hotels from which to enjoy them. We’ve handpicked a dozen of our faves that'll form the most festive of bases to experience everything from carols in medieval churches to ice-skating at Somerset House.
