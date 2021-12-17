London
Claridge's Christmas - 12 hotels of Christmas

The most festive London hotels for Christmas

Treat yourself with a festive stay thanks to this selection of London's best hotels for Christmas

Written by
Danielle Goldstein
,
Jan Fuscoe
&
Paula Akpan
Nowhere does Christmas quite like London. You'll find stunning shopping options across the capital, paired with dazzling Christmas light around every corner. There are also heaps of unusual things to enjoy in the city and heaps of hotels from which to enjoy them. We’ve handpicked a dozen of our faves that'll form the most festive of bases to experience everything from carols in medieval churches to ice-skating at Somerset House.

Looking for more options? Check out London’s best Airbnbs

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Claridge's
Photograph: Alex Upton

1. Claridge's

  • Hotels
  • Mayfair
  • price 4 of 4

Every year, this iconic London hotel receives a Christmas makeover from a famous designer: 2020 saw a McQueens Flowers oak-style treeadorned with over 10,000 crystal garlands, while 2019 was a traditional gold and red extravaganza courtesy of Christian Louboutin. This year's 'Celestial Snow Globe' by Dior is a spaceship-like minimalistic affair that'll no doubt divide opinions. Exquisite rooms have classy art deco stylings, en suite marble bathrooms, and state of the art technology. And for a ‘turkey and all the trimmings’ meal, the Claridge’s Festive menu (from £95 per person) is available as a Christmas Eve or Day dinner, or Boxing Day lunch. After a great breakfast, walk it all off in nearby Hyde Park.

ME London
© Life After Print Ltd.

2. ME London

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Strand

What's more Christmassy than ice-skating? Check into the ME Hotel and head over to the Moët & Chandon rink at Somerset House where, on special club nights, DJs will provide a funky soundtrack for you to show off your moves. For learners, there’s Skate School, and non-skaters can tipple at the Alpine-themed lodge before heading back to modern designer rooms – white leather walls and soundproofing – and chill some more. Other ice rinks throughout London offer similarly fun days and nights out.

Andaz Hotel
Andaz London

3. Andaz Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Liverpool Street
  • price 4 of 4

This luxury spot always encompasses the Christmas spirit and you can treat yourself to a stay in one of its oh-so-cool rooms with Eames designer furniture. If heading to one of the many nearby churches for a carol service – including the medieval St Botolph-without-Bishopsgate across the road – you can flex your vocal chords afterwards in the steam room and take a soak in the deep fast-fill tub. Find more festive joy at one of its seven bars and restaurants before falling between Egyptian cotton sheets.

Shangri-La Hotel at The Shard, London
Photograph: courtesy of Aqua Shard

4. Shangri-La Hotel at The Shard, London

  • Hotels
  • London Bridge

In the run-up to the end-of-year celebrations, enjoy a festive five-course dinner on level 35 at TING (from £85pp) or an afternoon tea (from £58pp). But what you really stay at The Shard for is the view and there's no better place to watch the fireworks on NYE. Book tickets (from £180) to GONG on level 52, the highest bar in London, to enjoy a cocktail, cabaret, live music and DJ set from midnight until the early hours.

Sea Containers London
Sea Containers

5. Sea Containers London

  • Hotels
  • Luxury hotels
  • South Bank
  • price 4 of 4

A very cool ship-themed and riverside location might be just what you need for this festive season and Sea Containers London will not disappoint. Designed by Tom Dixon, sleek rooms might include one of his drip wall paintings or his signature wingback chair, and have Hollywood-glamour marble bathrooms. Relax at the Agua Bathhouse & Spa, before strutting your stuff at the 12th Knot winter rooftop bar, visiting the hotel’s own 56-seat cinema, or checking out the Christmas markets along the Thames. If you're still hankering for some action, book the Get Your Skates On package, which includes tickets to the rink at Somerset House, Hotel Chocolat chocs and Sea Containers socks.

The Zetter Hotel

6. The Zetter Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Clerkenwell
  • price 3 of 4

Hip to the max, the Zetter is the epitome of cool in an area where you can still find Dickens’ London. Housed in a Victorian warehouse, rooms are a combo of antique and reclaimed furniture, with super-modern comforts, like rain showers, Bose speakers and REN products. Find excellent Christmas gifts, as well as groovy cafés, bars and restaurants in nearby Exmouth Market and around the historic Smithfield meat market.

K West Hotel & Spa

7. K West Hotel & Spa

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Shepherd’s Bush

There's no better way to end a shopping dash around West London than with a stay at K West & Spa. The rooms in the Shepherd's Bush hotel feature funky wallpaper, smart TVs and in-room tablets as well as sleek Philippe Starck bathrooms. Just across the road is Westfield shopping centre, and once you’ve worn yourself out exploring their pop-up Winter Village (until 31 Jan), you can head back to the hotel’s spa for revitalisation of the body, if not the wallet. There's even a Shop and Sparkle package that includes a VIP Westfield Shopping Pass (discounts galore) and a mani/pedicure.

Covent Garden Hotel
© Firmdale Hotels

8. Covent Garden Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Seven Dials
  • price 4 of 4

If you’re going to take in a Christmas show, why not stay in the heart of London’s theatre district. Each room at the Covent Garden Hotel is unique and utterly stunning courtesy of Kit Kemp. Rather avoid the shopping hoardes? Stay in for a seasoal afternoon tea (from £30pp) served in the 1920s Paris-style Brasserie Max, followed by Festive Film Club, held at the hotel's own screening room.

The Hoxton Holborn
Photograph: Courtesy PA

9. The Hoxton Holborn

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Holborn

London dazzles at Christmas: the Oxford Street lights alone have 1,778 snowball-like decorations (and 750,000 LED lightbulbs). So switch off at The Hoxton in nearby Holborn. Rooms are smart, but simple, with free wifi and a bag of breakfast delivered to your room, and prices to suit every pocket - shoebox, snug, cosy and roomy. The Holborn Grind serves great joe, while the basement was recently given over to a wine bar-cum-pop-up-kitchen and the current residents are Four Corners (until 28 Feb), who serve up Detroit-style square pizza.

Stylotel
Winter Wonderland

10. Stylotel

  • Hotels
  • Paddington
  • price 1 of 4

Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland is the ultimate destination for big and little kids alike. Play in the 'snow', get an eyeful on the giant ferris wheel, explore the Magical Ice Kingdom and the two circuses. When you're tired out from your galivanting, across the road you'll find Bayswater's Stylotel, with well-appointed rooms and en suite pod bathrooms. StyloSuites, just around the corner, start at £99 and is home to The Sussex Arms where, in the festive spirit, each guest receives one free drink.

Artist Residence London
Photograph: Shutterstock

11. Artist Residence London

  • Hotels
  • Pimlico

A quirky Crimbo is in store at this ideally located townhouse, which offers a Christmas Getaway package featuring festive meals. After Midnight Mass at Westminster Abbey or Cathedral (pictured), stroll back to the cosy and boutique Artist Residence London. Charming rooms have cool and funky furnishings – they were decorated by artists, after all – with roll-top baths, slippers and robes. A real added bonus are the on-site Snug & Club and Cocktail Cellar, providing excellent bohemian café-restaurant vibes for brunch, dinner and drinks.

The London Edition
Photograph: Bertie Watson

12. The London Edition

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Fitzrovia

Dreaming of a White Christmas? Well dream on, because The London Edition's lobby is anything but. It's popping with colour thanks to artist Ed Curtis's tree, which he designed in partnership with refugee charity Choose Love. It's 18-feet high and absolutely swimming in decorations (but artfully, obvs). There's also a Choose Love cocktail available in the Lobby Bar, the proceeds of which will be going to the chairty until the New Year. For a more chilled vibe, head downstairs to fabulous après ski lodge, complete with rugs and antlers.

