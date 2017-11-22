0
Things to do on Christmas Eve in London

‘Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the city... there was still plenty of fun to be had. Sip mulled wine at a festive market, enjoy carols by candlelight, or embrace your inner child at a panto

By Time Out London Things To Do Posted: Wednesday November 22 2017

© David Jensen

Christmas is very nearly here, but London doesn't stop till the big man’s actually popping down chimneys, and neither need you. From showing off your coolest moves on the skating rink to getting steamy in a rooftop sauna, here’s our pick of the best things to do in London on December 24. 

Spending Christmas eve in London?

Sing carols in candlelight

An evening of Christmas carols is a surefire way to get into the festive mood. If by Christmas Eve you're still feeling more like the Grinch than Santa, head to one of London's carol services for candlelight, music and as many Christmas songs as you can handle. There are services at the grandest of venues: try Westminster Abbey, the Royal Albert Hall, St Paul’s, and St Martin-in-the-Fields. 

Take a spin on the ice

Whether you dance on ice like Christopher Dean or simply scramble around like Bambi, the capital’s outdoor ice rinks are some of the most magical locations you’ll see all season. Book your skating session before the rinks pack up for the year: most of the major ones still open on Christmas Eve. 

Sip on mulled wine at a market

Perfect for picking up stocking fillers Christmas markets are also great places to scoff festive foodstuffs. It’s hard to not stuff yourself silly as mulled wine and cider, craft beer, fine cheeses, and mince pies line the stalls at the capital’s best Christmas fairs. Markets at Winter Wonderland, Leicester Square and the Southbank are all still doing a roaring trade on Christmas Eve. 

Make a final trip to see Santa

Father Christmas is making his list and checking it twice so be sure to get your name down in time! Several of London’s grottos still welcome visitors on Christmas Eve, so it’s not too late to share what’s on your wish list.

Squeeze in some last-minute shopping

If you’re not one of the smug shopppers who finished their present-buying back in October, Christmas Eve may well involve a mad dash along Oxford Street. Guiding you in the right direction is our run-down of the capital’s best shops for gifts, stocking fillers and decorations, with Selfridges, Harrods and Liberty are all still open for last-minute business. 

See Kew Gardens all lit up

Wrap up warm and head to Kew Gardens, magically illuminated with fairylights, a fire garden and lasers. That Victorian palm house has never looked so psychadelic. Vintage rides add the fun of the fair, or get toasty with marhsmallows and mulled wine. 

Catch a Christmassy show

If you fancy spending your Christmas Eve screaming ‘he’s behind you’ then boy, have you come to the right place. Tons of silly but seriously entertaining pantos take place across the city, and those still throwing open their doors come Christmas Eve include Theatre Royal Stratford East, Lyric Hammermsith, New Wimbledon Theatre and the Palladium. 

Warm up in a rooftop sauna

Getting stressed before the big day? Jack Frost nipping at your extremities? Chill out and warm up inside a Finnish sauna sat atop the Southbank Centre, with views of the river and London’s skyline. Steamy stuff. 

Wander Winter Wonderland

There’s more Christmas fun at Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland than you can shake a foot-long Toblerone at. Santa's grotto, ice skating, mulled wine bars, candy cane stalls and fairy light-lit funfair rides – head here on Christmas Eve and it’ll feel like Christmas has come a day early.

Looking for things to do in London on Christmas Day?

See our full guide to Christmas in London

Christmas in London

There's nothing quite as festive as Christmas in London. Find ideas for fun family outings throughout the Christmas period as well as things to do on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

By: Time Out London editors Posted: Monday November 20 2017, 12:00am
