Things to do on Christmas Eve in London
‘Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the city... there was still plenty of fun to be had. Sip mulled wine at a festive market, enjoy carols by candlelight, or embrace your inner child at a panto
Christmas is very nearly here, but London doesn't stop till the big man’s actually popping down chimneys, and neither need you. From showing off your coolest moves on the skating rink to getting steamy in a rooftop sauna, here’s our pick of the best things to do in London on December 24.
RECOMMENDED: Our guide to Christmas in London
Spending Christmas eve in London?
Sing carols in candlelight
An evening of Christmas carols is a surefire way to get into the festive mood. If by Christmas Eve you're still feeling more like the Grinch than Santa, head to one of London's carol services for candlelight, music and as many Christmas songs as you can handle. There are services at the grandest of venues: try Westminster Abbey, the Royal Albert Hall, St Paul’s, and St Martin-in-the-Fields.
Take a spin on the ice
Whether you dance on ice like Christopher Dean or simply scramble around like Bambi, the capital’s outdoor ice rinks are some of the most magical locations you’ll see all season. Book your skating session before the rinks pack up for the year: most of the major ones still open on Christmas Eve.
Sip on mulled wine at a market
Perfect for picking up stocking fillers Christmas markets are also great places to scoff festive foodstuffs. It’s hard to not stuff yourself silly as mulled wine and cider, craft beer, fine cheeses, and mince pies line the stalls at the capital’s best Christmas fairs. Markets at Winter Wonderland, Leicester Square and the Southbank are all still doing a roaring trade on Christmas Eve.
Make a final trip to see Santa
Father Christmas is making his list and checking it twice so be sure to get your name down in time! Several of London’s grottos still welcome visitors on Christmas Eve, so it’s not too late to share what’s on your wish list.
Watch a screening of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’
Warm the cockles of your heart before it receives its annual cholesterol punishment during Christmas lunch, as The Prince Charles cinema celebrates the 70th anniversary of this festive classic. Tickets cost £11.50 and it starts at 6.15pm
Squeeze in some last-minute shopping
If you’re not one of the smug shopppers who finished their present-buying back in October, Christmas Eve may well involve a mad dash along Oxford Street. Guiding you in the right direction is our run-down of the capital’s best shops for gifts, stocking fillers and decorations, with Selfridges, Harrods and Liberty are all still open for last-minute business.
See Kew Gardens all lit up
Wrap up warm and head to Kew Gardens, magically illuminated with fairylights, a fire garden and lasers. That Victorian palm house has never looked so psychadelic. Vintage rides add the fun of the fair, or get toasty with marhsmallows and mulled wine.
Catch a Christmassy show
If you fancy spending your Christmas Eve screaming ‘he’s behind you’ then boy, have you come to the right place. Tons of silly but seriously entertaining pantos take place across the city, and those still throwing open their doors come Christmas Eve include Theatre Royal Stratford East, Lyric Hammermsith, New Wimbledon Theatre and the Palladium.
Warm up in a rooftop sauna
Getting stressed before the big day? Jack Frost nipping at your extremities? Chill out and warm up inside a Finnish sauna sat atop the Southbank Centre, with views of the river and London’s skyline. Steamy stuff.
Wander Winter Wonderland
There’s more Christmas fun at Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland than you can shake a foot-long Toblerone at. Santa's grotto, ice skating, mulled wine bars, candy cane stalls and fairy light-lit funfair rides – head here on Christmas Eve and it’ll feel like Christmas has come a day early.
Looking for things to do in London on Christmas Day?
Ideas for things to do on Christmas Day in London
You don't have to stay glued to the telly, or stuck indoors with your least favourite relatives.
See our full guide to Christmas in London
Christmas in London
There's nothing quite as festive as Christmas in London. Find ideas for fun family outings throughout the Christmas period as well as things to do on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Tea Room at Bun House
Bun House: a whole lotta fun with its steamy takeaway counter, informal layout and Cantonese decor on a buzzy corner where Old Compton Street meets Greek Street. But there’s even more fun hidden below ground at the Chinese joint’s speakeasy-bar-meets-tea-room. It’s lit by the glow of Cantonese lettering in green neon, which bounces off luxurious red drapes, creating a room as saturated in colour as a Nicolas Winding Refn film (although the owner is said to have been more inspired by Wong Kar-wai’s ‘In The Mood for Love’). In among gorgeous design, there’s a lot of novelty in a trip to the Tea Room. The menu is printed on a newspaper and a jukebox loaded with vintage vinyl sourced from Taipei, Singapore and Hong Kong warbles out ’60s tunes, although a bold sign warns punters to look but not touch. Authenticity is in your glass as well as on the airwaves, with drinks featuring Chinese spirits and flavours. There’s a whole list of imported baijiu, China’s national drink sometimes referred to as ‘Chinese vodka’. If you’re not up for a one-way journey on the vodtrain, ease yourself in with a Mango & Chilli cocktail, which features baijiu in the background of a bold fruitiness and heat that builds and tingles. It’s also the base spirit in the Peanut & Goji, a syrupy-sweet short drink served over a large rock of ice and good enough to treat as a dessert. Both were served with playful, almost-garish garnishes. Bar snacks were just as good to look at, with the likes of pork-neck sk