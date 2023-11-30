London
Sushi Kanesaka
28 London restaurants have been named among the best in the world

Prestigious French culinary guide La Liste has revealed its highest-rated eateries in the capital

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
London is jam-packed with excellent restaurants. And we should know: from our ranking of the city’s finest eateries and list of the best new restos to our guide to the capital’s essential cheap eats, Time Out has a London restaurant (and food guide) for every occasion.

The latest to shout our city’s culinary praises is Parisian restaurant guide La Liste. Sort of like a data-driven Michelin Guide, La Liste compiles the results of thousands of guidebooks, publications and reviews from around the world, putting together a list of the 1,000 best restaurants on the planet.

La Liste 2024 has been officially unveiled – and no less than 29 London establishments made the cut. That’s right, 29!

The highest-ranking place in the guide was Core by Clare Smyth, which had a score of 98.5 out of 100. You can read our review of Core here. As you’d expect, La Liste mostly features famously well-regarded restaurants – you’re unlikely to find any hidden gems in there.

Here’s the full list of London establishments in La Liste 2024, with the highest-placing first.

  • Core by Clare Smyth
  • Hélène Darroze at The Connaught
  • The Clove Club
  • Gordon Ramsay
  • Alain Ducasse at the Dorchester
  • Sketch – The Lecture Room and Library
  • Marcus
  • Sushi Kanesaka
  • The Araki
  • Claude Bosi at Bibendum
  • Story
  • Kol
  • Pollen Street Social
  • The Ritz Restaurant
  • Le Gavroche
  • Dinner by Heston Blumenthal
  • La Dame de Pic London
  • Endo at the Rotunda
  • Wong
  • Alex Dilling at Hotel Café Royal
  • The Five Fields
  • Da Terra
  • Muse
  • Kitchen Table
  • Ikoyi
  • Ormer Mayfair
  • The Ledbury
  • Seven Place Park by William Drabble

You can read the full list on the La Liste website here. And it wasn’t just London that did well in this year’s ranking: one restaurant in the Lake District even took top spot.

These are all the best new London restaurant openings in December

Plus: Ynyshir, the UK’s best restaurant, is coming to London.

Stay in the loop: Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

