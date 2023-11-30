28 London restaurants have been named among the best in the world

[title]
London is jam-packed with excellent restaurants. And we should know: from our ranking of the city’s finest eateries and list of the best new restos to our guide to the capital’s essential cheap eats, Time Out has a London restaurant (and food guide) for every occasion.
The latest to shout our city’s culinary praises is Parisian restaurant guide La Liste. Sort of like a data-driven Michelin Guide, La Liste compiles the results of thousands of guidebooks, publications and reviews from around the world, putting together a list of the 1,000 best restaurants on the planet.
La Liste 2024 has been officially unveiled – and no less than 29 London establishments made the cut. That’s right, 29!
The highest-ranking place in the guide was Core by Clare Smyth, which had a score of 98.5 out of 100. You can read our review of Core here. As you’d expect, La Liste mostly features famously well-regarded restaurants – you’re unlikely to find any hidden gems in there.
Here’s the full list of London establishments in La Liste 2024, with the highest-placing first.
- Core by Clare Smyth
- Hélène Darroze at The Connaught
- The Clove Club
- Gordon Ramsay
- Alain Ducasse at the Dorchester
- Sketch – The Lecture Room and Library
- Marcus
- Sushi Kanesaka
- The Araki
- Claude Bosi at Bibendum
- Story
- Kol
- Pollen Street Social
- The Ritz Restaurant
- Le Gavroche
- Dinner by Heston Blumenthal
- La Dame de Pic London
- Endo at the Rotunda
- Wong
- Alex Dilling at Hotel Café Royal
- The Five Fields
- Da Terra
- Muse
- Kitchen Table
- Ikoyi
- Ormer Mayfair
- The Ledbury
- Seven Place Park by William Drabble
You can read the full list on the La Liste website here. And it wasn’t just London that did well in this year’s ranking: one restaurant in the Lake District even took top spot.
