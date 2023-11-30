28 London restaurants have been named among the best in the world

Prestigious French culinary guide La Liste has revealed its highest-rated eateries in the capital

London is jam-packed with excellent restaurants.

The latest to shout our city’s culinary praises is Parisian restaurant guide La Liste. Sort of like a data-driven Michelin Guide, La Liste compiles the results of thousands of guidebooks, publications and reviews from around the world, putting together a list of the 1,000 best restaurants on the planet.

La Liste 2024 has been officially unveiled – and no less than 29 London establishments made the cut. That’s right, 29!

The highest-ranking place in the guide was Core by Clare Smyth, which had a score of 98.5 out of 100. You can read our review of Core here. As you’d expect, La Liste mostly features famously well-regarded restaurants – you’re unlikely to find any hidden gems in there.

Here’s the full list of London establishments in La Liste 2024, with the highest-placing first.

Core by Clare Smyth

Hélène Darroze at The Connaught

The Clove Club

Gordon Ramsay

Alain Ducasse at the Dorchester

Sketch – The Lecture Room and Library

Marcus

Sushi Kanesaka

The Araki

Claude Bosi at Bibendum

Story

Kol

Pollen Street Social

The Ritz Restaurant

Le Gavroche

Dinner by Heston Blumenthal

La Dame de Pic London

Endo at the Rotunda

Wong

Alex Dilling at Hotel Café Royal

The Five Fields

Da Terra

Muse

Kitchen Table

Ikoyi

Ormer Mayfair

The Ledbury

Seven Place Park by William Drabble

You can read the full list on the La Liste website here. And it wasn’t just London that did well in this year’s ranking: one restaurant in the Lake District even took top spot.

