Kylie at BST Hyde Park: timings and everything you need to know

Kylie Minogue, one of the best-selling pop artists of the past few decades, lands in London for a huge show headlining BST Hyde Park this weekend. The Australian singer of hits like ‘Spinning Around’, ‘The Loco-Motion’, ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’ and ‘Padam Padam’ is currently on her summer 2024 tour.

Minogue will be the seventh artist to headline this year’s BST, after SZA, Kings of Leon, Morgan Wallen, Robbie Williams, Shania Twain and Stevie Nicks. She’s playing this Saturday on the penultimate day of the festival.

Expect one of BST 2024’s most electrifying sets from the Princess of Pop this weekend. If you’re planning on heading to the show, here’s everything you need to know from set times to the weather forecast.

When is Kylie playing BST Hyde Park?

Kylie’s headline set on the Great Oak Stage is on Saturday July 13 2024.

What time do gates open at BST Hyde Park?

Gates open at 2pm, with last entry at 8.30pm.

What time will Kylie come on stage?

Expect Kylie to take to the stage at 8.50pm and play until 10.20pm.

Who is supporting Kylie at BST Hyde Park?

Here’s the full line-up for BST on Saturday, with stage splits

The Great Oak Stage

ALTÉGO, 3.15pm to 3.45pm

Ella Henderson, 4.15pm to 4.55pm

Anitta, 5.25pm to 6.10pm

MARINA, 6.50pm to 7.50pm

Kylie, 8.50pm to 10.20pm

The Rainbow Stage

Fred Roberts, 3.45pm to 4.15pm

ADMT, 4.55pm to 5.25pm

Tom Rasmussen, 6.10pm to 6.55pm

The Birdcage Stage

Grace Gachot, 3.45pm to 4.15pm

Say Now, 4.55pm to 5.25pm

Blusher, 6.10pm to 6.40pm

The Cuban Garage Stage

The Live Carnival, 3.45pm to 4.15pm

The Live Carnival, 4.55pm to 5.25pm

The Cuban Brothers, 6.10pm to 6.45pm

The Cuban Brothers, 7.50pm to 8.45pm

Are there any tickets left?

Tickets are ‘running low’ but there are some general sale ones left. You can find those on AXS here.

What is the setlist?

For an idea of Kylie’s setlist, here’s what she played the other month in Las Vegas (according to Setlist.fm)

Light Years Your Disco Needs You Come Into My World Vegas High In Your Eyes Get Outta My Way Tension I Should Be So Lucky Slow Hold On Now Can't Help Falling in Love (Elvis Presley cover) Confide In Me Spinning Around The Loco-Motion (Carole King cover) All the Lovers Padam Padam Can’t Get You Out of My Head Love At First Sight

What will the weather be like?

According to the Met Office, the weather won’t be awful but it won’t be great either. Expect a mix of sun and cloudiness, between 16C and 18C. While it might rain earlier in the day, the chances of precipitation decrease the longer the evening goes on.

You can check the up-to-date forecast on the Met Office here.

