Michelin-starred restaurants 2023: the winners and losers in London

There are four new one-star joints on the list, and two new two-star establishments

It’s that time of year again when the Michelin Guide bestows its shiny stars on the great and the good of the British and Irish restaurant scene. Yep, it’s Michelin awards ceremony day when chefs across the two nations wait in anticipation to see who has received new stars (and retained them) for 2023.

Whether or not you think that the awards are too highbrow, too European or too dwindling in relevancy, there’s no denying the clout that the big fat white man mascot still holds. Plus, those little stars can have a huge impact on a restaurant’s footfall, which is especially important right now after years of turbulence thanks to the pandemic, not to mention inflation, and rising food and energy costs.

As any proud London foodie knows, the capital is home to a wealth of brilliant restaurants. So it’s no surprise that London’s dining rooms usually occupy a good chunk of Michelin’s list. This year, there are four new one-star restaurants in the capital and two new two-stars. No new three stars were awarded in London this year.

Only one restaurant has been given the proverbial chop and lost a star: Seven Park Place in Mayfair. Sadly one of the restaurants that held a Michelin star in 2022 has permanently closed: The Glasshouse in Kew.

Here’s the full list of new Michelin stars for London restaurants, and who’s in, and who’s out.

Which London restaurants have won a 2023 Michelin star?

NEW ONE-STARS

Cycene, Shoreditch – Theo Clench

Luca, Clerkenwell – Robert Chambers

St Barts, Farringdon – Johnnie Crowe

Taku, Mayfair – Takuya Watanabe





NEW TWO-STARS

Alex Dilling at Hotel Cafe Royal, Westminster – Alex Dilling

The Ledbury, Notting Hill – Brett Graham





NEW GREEN-STARS (awarded for sustainability)

Apricity, Mayfair – Chantelle Nicholson

In addition to the top awards, a number of London restaurants were awarded Bib Gourmands last week. The list includes Evernight in Battersea, Hām in West Hampstead, Plaza Khao Gaeng on Oxford Street and The Pelican in Notting Hill.





Which restaurants have lost stars?

Only one London restaurant has lost a Michelin star this year. Seven Park Place in St James’s retained its Michelin star in 2022, but does not appear on the list this year.

How many Michelin-star restaurants are there in London?

London is home to 74 Michelin-star restaurants. So, you’ve got plenty of choice if you’re after a fancy meal out.

Five out of the eight restaurants awarded three Michelin stars in the UK and Ireland are in the capital. This includes Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester on Park Lane, Core by Clare Smyth in Notting Hill, Hélène Darroze at The Connaught in Mayfair, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in Chelsea and Sketch (The Lecture Room & Library) in Mayfair.

Twelve out of the 25 restaurants in the UK and Ireland awarded two Michelin stars are in London and there are 57 single Michelin-starred dining rooms.

Check out the full list of London’s Michelin-star restaurants (including 2023 newbies).

