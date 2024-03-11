One London pie shop triumphed at the British Pie Awards 2024

The best beef and vegetable pie in the country is right here in the capital

London has countless places serving up excellent food, from Time Out’s all-time fave restaurants to eateries that’ve opened just this month. And that extends to British classics, too, from fish and chips shops and full-english breakfasts to pie and mash, Londoners are blessed with all kinds of marvellous grub.

And now we can add another award-winning London food estab to the list. At the British Pie Awards 2024, one pie shop in the capital scooped a top prize.

We know what you’re thinking: only one? Well, at least London’s pie scene is a bit better respected than our chippies. The other week, London took home precisely zero prizes at the National Fish and Chip Awards.

Taking home a British Pie Award this year was Mēs Pies And Wine in Kensal Green, west London. Mēs’ ox cheek and shin of beef with root vegetables pie triumphed in the ‘best beef and vegetable pie’ category.

Serving up handmade pies and natural wines, Mēs is widely renowned for its delicious dishes. You can even buy the shop’s pies in Selfridges. Fancy. Here’s what Mēs’ winning pie looks like.

