The 8 most Instagrammable ice creams in the city

By Time Out Tastemakers Posted: Wednesday July 4 2018, 11:42am

Time Out’s Tastemakers know a good lookin’ ice cream when they see one. Let’s be real here, with the weather continuing to soar, you’re going to need an ice cream just to survive a five-minute journey on London’s public transport. With that in mind, it may as well be a gorgeous-looking one so you can, y’know, share it on social media and make everyone jealous. So here are the Tastemakers’ finest icy picks:

1. The fish waffle matcha cone from Bake, Wardour Street, is a must-have:

2. This lilac pastel delight from Soft Serve Society, Shoreditch, is like, so on trend:

This has to be the best thing for the summer weather! The Taro soft serve 🍦 (must be healthy right?!) reminds me of the yam-flavoured 🍠 ice cream we get back home. It has been described as “nutty, sweet, floral with a hint of vanilla”, although I’m not sure this captures the taste accurately! The flavour is subtle and not too sweet, and might just be better than their matcha ice cream! 👍 . . . #lltyeats #london #londonfood #londonfoodie #foodporn #foodie #instafood #instafoodie #toplondonrestaurants #top_london_eats #photooftheday #lotiloves #instalondon #ig_london #timeoutlondon #londoner #thisislondon #opentableuk #tastelondon #eaterlondon #TOTastemaker #topcitybites #buzzfeast #eeeeeats #icecream #summer

A post shared by Lawrence (@llty.eats.travels) on

3. An ice-cream macaron hybrid sensation from Yolkin, in Chinatown, seems like a win-win:

4. Or have a chocolate lover’s little flake of heaven at Hotel Chocolat:

5. It’s sprinkles galore over at Udderlicious, Soho:

Spoons down, London's best ice-cream...@udderliciousldn you make me 😊

A post shared by Alexandra Laverick (@oscardarling) on

6. These scrumptious-looking sarnies from Yauatcha, Broadgate Circle, put that egg-and-cress-on-bloomer classic on the back burner pretty quickly: 

7. The croissant cone at Dum Dum Donutterie, Shoreditch, is totally acceptable for breakfast, right?

8. And if you’ve already had an ice cream today, there's this freakshake at Black Milk in Soho:

 

This list was compiled by Rosie Akenhead and Sophie Berkoff, with the help of the Time Out Tastemaker community. Want to join the Tastemakers? Here’s how.  

By Time Out Tastemakers

Tastemakers are Time Out’s super-community: local experts who help us track down the best stuff in their city. Find out more at www.timeout.com/tastemakers.

