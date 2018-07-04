The 8 most Instagrammable ice creams in the city

A fish ice cream cone filled with matcha vanilla swirled soft serve!? YES 😍😍 This ice cream was truly massive! You can get vanilla, matcha, or swirled and you can even have a bubble waffle if for some reason you didn’t want this awesome fishy! 🐠 . . . . . #icecream #softserve #londonchinatown #matcha #matchaholic #yahoofood #huffposttaste #foodgasm #foodblogger #londonfoodblogger #f52grams #vscofood #forkyea #cameraeatsfirst #eatingfortheinsta #vegetarianlife #vegetariansofig #vegetarianfoodshare #foodpornshare #londonfoodscene #timeoutlondon #totastemaker

A post shared by IsThatLondon? (@isthatlondon) on Jun 23, 2018 at 3:29am PDT