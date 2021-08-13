London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Late-night restaurants in London, The Wolseley, 2016
© Michael Franke

The Wolseley is facing a £1 million unpaid rent bill. That’s a lot of kedgeree

Its owners aren’t having it, though

Written by
Chris Waywell
Advertising

Posh ‘all-day café-restaurant in the grand tradition’ The Wolseley might have to stop living in the manner to which it has become accustomed after the Financial Times revealed that it is facing a whopping £1 million bill from its landlords for unpaid rent over the last 18 months.

However, the owners of the Piccadilly restaurant, Corbin & King, have said that they will not be paying the rent for the months that the restaurant was forced to shut its doors under Covid restrictions. The FT reports that the Wolseley’s landlords, SJ Investments, are now seeking to evict the business and seek the unpaid rent through the courts. 

Obviously it’s not good to hear of any hospitality businesses in debt because of Covid, but The Wolseley is a very big name to be in trouble. Beloved by red-faced and -trousered types for its menu of ‘oh-nanny-please’ nursery favourites like devilled kidneys and kedgeree, it’s such an institution that the late AA Gill even wrote a whole book about the breakfast there. It’s called ‘Breakfast at the Wolseley’.

Corbin & King, who also own Brasserie Zédel, the Delaunay, Bellanger, Colbert and Fischers have been vocal in their criticism of the government restrictions and the impact landlords have had on struggling businesses during the pandemic. They pooh-poohed any attempt to oust them from the premises, so the Wolseley looks set to stay put for the foreseeable. And with scrambled eggs and smoked salmon there clocking in at a wallet-flaying £17.50, perhaps these things are all relative.  

The Wolseley, 160 Piccadilly, W1J 9EB.

Prefer Thais to ties? Check out Café Bao ace-looking breakfast.

Discover more banging brunches right here 

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on City Identity

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.