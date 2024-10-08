The world’s most ‘picturesque’ cities, ranked

Imagine a picturesque destination, and it’s likely a gorgeous stretch of white-sand coastline or some jaw-dropping mountains come to mind. But our cities are just as beautiful in their own way – think iconic skylines, historic architecture and vast green spaces.

Printful, a print-on-demand platform, has conducted a study and crunched the numbers on which cities have garnered the most Instagram hashtags (a fool-proof measure of beauty, right?) to create a ranking of the world’s most ‘picturesque’ cities.

Claiming the top spot? It’s none other than London! That’s right, thanks to a whopping 166 million hashtags on Insta – 166 million – the UK capital stormed into the top spot, ahead of contenders such as New York and Buenos Aires.

Okay, okay – London is quite lovely, we get it. From the pretty parks and lovely, scenic walks to the majesty of the skyline and the city’s impressive museums, there are bags of beauty dotted around the place.

The USA dominated this ranking though, claiming a surprising seven of the top 10 spots, with Chicago claiming second place. Then again, the Windy City really shines during the autumn – check out the best places to see the leaves turn gold here.

Did your city make the list? If not, there’s plenty more rankings where that came from – Architectural Digest published their own round-up of pretty cities recently, which you can check out here.

The most picturesque cities in the world, according to Printful

London , UK Chicago , USA Las Vegas , USA New York , USA San Francisco , USA Buenos Aires , Argentina Boston , USA Seattle , USA Manchester , UK Nashville , USA

