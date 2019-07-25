Today could be the hottest day ever recorded in London – here’s how to survive it

It’s hot. Really, really hot.

Like, really hot.

So hot that today could be the hottest day in London (and, in fact, the entire country) since records began.

According to the Met Office, there’s a strong chance of the temperature hitting 39C in the late afternoon, which would beat the current London record of 38.5C from 2003. We’ve already smashed the current July record of 36.7C, which was recorded at Heathrow in 2015.

And if you thought that was warm, train tracks baking in the sun will be up to 20 degrees hotter than the air temperature – yikes! Keep an eye out for the inevitable delays and cancellations.

Of course, there are a few good ways to escape the heat. Here’s our hot weather survival kit to get you through the hottest day on record…

Above all: keep your cool, drink plenty of water and don’t be tempted to swim anywhere illegal – seriously, it’s dangerous. Now, has anybody got a fan?

