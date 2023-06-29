Lose yourself in lavender, glide along in a punt, or be beside the seaside with these ace day trips less than 60 minutes from London

‘When a man is tired of London, he is tired of life,’ the great 18th-century poet Samuel Johnson once said. Still, there’s no denying a break from the Big Smoke is very tempting every now and then, especially if you’re a regular on the Northern Line at rush hour. If you’re facing a long wait until your next holiday, or just find yourself with some bonus annual leave, a day trip is a fantastic way to clear the cobwebs and recharge your batteries without spending too many pennies.

Obviously, you don’t want to waste too much of your day travelling, so we’ve selected six intriguing towns and cities you can get to in an hour or less from one of London’s main railway destinations like Victoria and Kings Cross. Just hop on a train with an open mind and hope the famously fickle British weather grants you a break.

