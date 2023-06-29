London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Brighton Pier

Six dazzling day trips within an hour from London

Lose yourself in lavender, glide along in a punt, or be beside the seaside with these ace day trips less than 60 minutes from London

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

‘When a man is tired of London, he is tired of life,’ the great 18th-century poet Samuel Johnson once said. Still, there’s no denying a break from the Big Smoke is very tempting every now and then, especially if you’re a regular on the Northern Line at rush hour. If you’re facing a long wait until your next holiday, or just find yourself with some bonus annual leave, a day trip is a fantastic way to clear the cobwebs and recharge your batteries without spending too many pennies.

Obviously, you don’t want to waste too much of your day travelling, so we’ve selected six intriguing towns and cities you can get to in an hour or less from one of London’s main railway destinations like Victoria and Kings Cross. Just hop on a train with an open mind and hope the famously fickle British weather grants you a break. 

RECOMMENDED:
The best day trips from London
The best Airbnbs in the UK

Day trips within an hour of London

30 minutes away: Hitchin

1. 30 minutes away: Hitchin

A commuter town in Hertfordshire might seem an unlikely escape, but Hitchin Lavender Farm is a stunning place to run away to. In the flowering season from mid-June you can pick your own blooms, and in August there are outdoor cinema screenings at dusk. Check the website for summer music events, too. Who needs Provence when you can come here without having to dig around for your passport?

How do I get there?
Glide all the way to Hitchin from King’s Cross station in just 30 minutes.

And if I only do one thing?
Try to get there in the warmer months when the farm is open for visits (this year its doors will be open from mid June to late August).

See local Airbnbs
43 minutes away: Box Hill
© Dmitry Dzhus/Flickr

2. 43 minutes away: Box Hill

Depending on your point of reference, you might know Box Hill from a Jane Austen novel, or perhaps you remember it as the toughest section of the London 2012 cycling road race. Whatever, this National Trust estate is a wonderful place for walking and for views across Surrey.

How do I get there?
Head to Clapham Junction Overground to catch a train to Box Hill in 43 minutes.

And if I only do one thing?
Take a stroll among the butterflies and orchids with a picnic (and a few pre-mixed cans of gin and tonic).

See local Airbnbs
Advertising
47 minutes away: Cambridge
© Iain Lewis

3. 47 minutes away: Cambridge

If you can cope with sharing your space with undergraduates who walk and talk and cycle in long studenty streams, term time is as good a time as any to visit the prettiest city close to London. Cambridge's side roads and alleyways are lined with curious one-off shops, the museums and galleries are second to none and King’s College Chapel is breathtaking.

How do I get there?
Hop, skip and jump from King’s Cross train station to Cambridge in 47 minutes.

And if I only do one thing?
The one postcard experience you have to try is punting but, don’t worry, you can get a chauffeured punt if you’re worried about hitting any of those picturesque bridges.

See local Airbnbs
54 minutes away: Brighton

4. 54 minutes away: Brighton

You meet all types on the train to Brighton. Not just London commuters who have escaped the city to live somewhere with fresh air, but gig-goers who insist the music scene is just better there, and beach bums on their way for a day of sun, sea and sand. Brighton is big enough to accommodate any passion, but small enough to explore when you’re in search of fun. Go for lunch on the Marina and an afternoon of Riviera-style boutique shopping, with a bag of chips on the promenade at the end.

How do I get there?
Train from Victoria to Brighton from 54 mins or from London Bridge to Brighton from 60 minutes.

And if I only do one thing?
Head to the Lanes in search of the perfect antique necklace or just spend a day wandering the independent art galleries.

Advertising
57 minutes away: Folkestone

5. 57 minutes away: Folkestone

Head out of the town centre down to the narrow old streets of the Creative Quarter near the harbour, where art galleries sit alongside cafés and independent shops. If you want to roll up your trousers and dip your toes in the sea, Folkestone also has one of the closest sandy beaches to London (there’s a pebbly one, too) and boasts the landscaped Lower Leas Coastal Park. Perfect for a midweek day off, but busy in the summer holidays.

How do I get there?
Train from St Pancras International to Folkestone in 57 minutes.

And if I only do one thing?
Check out the famous Folkestone White Horse, which is carved into the town’s pretty Cheriton Hill.

See local Airbnbs
60 minutes away: Lewes
© Dominic Alves

6. 60 minutes away: Lewes

Fancy a day living the village life? Lewes in East Sussex is a laidback retreat with antique shops and local ales to enjoy, surrounded by farmland and the perfect place to start an exploration in the South Downs National Park. Walk the Glynde route, taking in Mount Caburn hill fort, the Elizabethan mansion Glynde Place and views over the stunning Ouse Valley.

How do I get there? 
Trains from Victoria to Lewes take as little as 60 minutes.

If I only do one thing?
Head down for the largest Bonfire Night celebration in the UK (pictured) when Lewes turns into a kind of medieval Mardi Gras, with burning crosses, controversial Guys and numerous marching bands.

See local Airbnbs

Or discover fun things to in the capital

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.