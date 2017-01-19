10 rainy day date ideas for lovebird Angelenos

Yes, the freeways flood, traffic gets (even more) horrific and all backyard BBQs are put on hold—but here in L.A., we love the rain. We love that freshly-wet pavement smell, the excuse for hot soup and comfort foods, and perhaps the most fun of all, we love snuggling up warm and dry with our significant others. It's tempting to just stay inside all day, but rain or shine, the dates must go on! In a city with so many great date ideas contingent on equally great weather, it can be tough to know exactly what to do with your babe when it's wet and gloomy out. So we put our heads together to come up with a few fun date options for even the rainiest of days. Enjoy—and don't forget an umbrella!

1. Grab an oversized umbrella and take a stroll through one of the city's beautiful parks; to stay dry you'll have to stay close!

2. Indulge in a relaxing couples massage at one of the city's top spas.

3. Have a lunch date at a top pho or ramen shop—share a bowl and you can attempt to recreate that iconic Lady and the Tramp noodle moment.

4. Watch the waves break on the beach from an oceanfront parking spot.

5. Finally make it to that museum or gallery you've been talking about going to forever—each of you can pick one and show the other around.

6. Escape the rain for hours at a double feature at one of L.A.'s independent movie theaters.

7. Cozy up with a drink at one of L.A.'s best bars with fireplaces.

8. Have a drink or a bite high above the city with a great view of the city getting soaked. We suggest Yamashiro, 71Above, the Penthouse at the Huntley, Soho House, WP24, or the Bona Vista Lounge.

9. Skybar at the Mondrian gets a clear enclosure in the wintertime, making it a great spot for a rainy day drink. You'll feel like you're still outdoors, and you can look up and watch the rain fall onto and roll off of the roof above you.

10. Really don't want to leave the house? Netflix and chill, but really do the Netflix part; here's what's new this month.

Find even more things to do on a rainy day in L.A. here!

