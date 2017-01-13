  • Blog
15 of the most beautiful ceilings in Los Angeles

By Kate Wertheimer Posted: Friday January 13 2017, 4:00pm

Los Angeles is a city that celebrates iconic architecture, from classically beautiful buildings to Googie and Art Deco masterpieces, and even the ugly ducklings we've grown to know and love. But we sometimes forget about certain interior details that characterize our favorite buildings—and the proof is right above our heads. Walk through many of the city’s most popular attractions and, more often than not, galleries of stunning artwork are viewable merely by looking up. To mark the city’s lesser known architectural tradition, we compiled a list of the most beautiful ceilings in Los Angeles. Be careful not to hurt your neck!

 

1. The Getty Villa

 

2. Los Angeles Central Library

 

3. Theatre at the Ace

 

4. The Sheats-Goldstein House

 

5. UCLA Powell Library

 

6. Union Station

 

7. Griffith Observatory

 

8. Pantages Theatre

 

9. Natural History Museum 

 

10. TCL Chinese Theatres

 

11. The Oviatt Building

 

12. Tsujita

 

13. The Hollywood/Vine Metro Station

 

14. The Orpheum Theatre

 

15. Canter's Deli

 

